One of the more chilling shots in a video full of them, produced for an all-in cost of $1,200. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack hip-hop artist Jvck Wilde produces She Devil music video

Dark, chilling and very cinematic, Wilde produces a gripping video on a tight budget

A Chilliwack man has proven it’s possible to shoot a professional-level music video on a tight budget, and Jvck Wilde (real name Brandon Storey) hopes ‘She Devil’ marks a big step in his music career.

Wilde is an up-and-coming hip-hop artist with five songs to his credit.

She Devil is his latest, diving into “the labyrinth of the artist’s mind.”

“She Devil takes place in the middle of Jvck’s journey, where he finds himself unable to confront his demons,” Wilde explains. “He is in a hectic state of mind, heavily trapped by anxiety and paranoia to the point where they have taken shape in the form of a witch, whose sole purpose is to inflict fear within him.”

The music video is two minutes and 47 seconds long, and starts with him emerging from a one-vehicle crash in a forest setting.

Video of him stumbling away is interspersed with quick cuts to the She Devil, still inside the vehicle.

Eventually, Wilde is on his hands and knees, dragging himself away with his tormentor in pursuit. A chilling shot sees Wilde with his back against a tree, with the clawed hand of the She Devil in the foreground.

“Because the music video is from Jvck’s perspective, the storyline is erratic and unreliable, leaving the audience unsure of which events have occurred and which are only a figment of his imagination,” Wilde said.

READ MORE: Chilliwack band Fear The Wolves records music video, songs amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Abbotsford class creates Lean on Me music video to thank front-line workers

We’ll leave the final shots for you to view, but the video is a cinematic experience.

Wilde envisions it as the first in a series of videos that will form one continuous story and delve into his struggles with mental illness.

“The longest process was pre-production which took me about five months of planning,” said Wilde, who has performed at the Red Room in Vancouver and worked as an Audio Engineer at Studio 710. “It was a one day shoot. Editing was a two week turn around. I’d say the most difficult part was finding the right people and planning the shots. Once that was in place, It was relatively smooth. I was fortunate to have such a great team around me.”

The video ended up costing $1,200 including gas, catering, cinematography, makeup, props, costumes, equipment and editing.

“In terms of play, I’m hoping we can get on local radio as well as national,” Wilde said. “The plan is to showcase my own skills as well as the skills from other local artists. Chilliwack is filled with so much talent and I want to encourage everyone to take a leap of faith with it.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

chilliwackMusicVideos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Viewers of Arts Club’s streaming plays support Surrey Civic Theatres

Just Posted

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau, in front of the mostly empty shelves after a break-in at its toy depot last December. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Thieves ruin old Stardust building for Surrey Christmas Bureau, depot site needed ‘immediately’

‘We’re looking for a Christmas miracle’

The White Birch proposal for a six-storey rental-only building for 1485 Fir St. (at the corner of Fir Street and Russell Avenue) will proceed to a public hearing on Nov. 23, following a split vote at White Rock council. Contributed rendering
White Rock 80-unit rental-only project goes to public hearing

Six-storey, mid-rise building planned to boost affordable housing stock

Jeremiah Salahub, 41, (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP looking for man reported missing in Newton

Jeremiah Salahub, 41, was last seen 3 p.m. Oct. 21, at 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Participants in the annual Ride For Refuge charity event bike in front of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Oct. 3. The event raised $15,000. (Photo submitted: Beverly Rennicks)
Participants raise more than $15,000 in local Ride for Refuge

Cloverdale Community Kitchen raised $5,000 more than last year

Surrey police investigate multiple stabbings at a Newton townhouse on Tuesday (Oct 20). IHIT says a man from Newton named Harpreet Singh has been charged. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Surrey townhouse stabbings

Police say fight among family members lead to stabbings of woman, toddler and man

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Possible wet snow, cooler-than-usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $2.55 million. (@Canucks Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks agree to two-year deal

Two sides avoid arbitration, Virtanen will receive average annual salary of $2.55 million

Most Read