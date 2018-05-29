Check out the Movies Under the Stars titles in Surrey this summer

A scene from the award-winning “Coco,” featured at the 2018 Movies Under the Stars series at Holland Park in Surrey.

The schedule has been set for the month-long Movies Under the Stars series at Surrey’s Holland Park this summer.

Four family-friendly movies – Coco, Ferdinand, Paddington 2 and Wonder – will be shown at the park on Saturdays in August.

The series is presented by Downtown Surrey BIA in partnership with Prospera Credit Union, which hands out free popcorn during the evening events.

“From humorous flicks to heartwarming tales, the selection of movies will delight viewers of every age,” the BIA said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

“The lineup starts with Ferdinand on Aug. 4 as you follow the adventures of a giant bull with a big heart. On Aug. 11, witness the hype about Coco and how it won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

“The magic continues on Aug. 18 (when) you will be charmed by the comedic Paddington 2. End the month on Aug. 25 with Wonder, an inspiring story about compassion and acceptance.”

Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. daily, and the movies begin at dusk.

“All you need are your lawn chairs and blankets to cozy up while enjoying the film,” a BIA event advisory states.

“Attendees are encouraged to arrive earlier to find a good spot and to enjoy the pre-show entertainment.”

Check downtownsurreybia.com for more details closer to event dates.



