Celebrate Canada Day at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

Free family-friendly festivities taking place across Delta after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams, featuring Sherman Friesen (left) as the voice of Adams, will be performing at the City of Delta’s Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park. (submitted photo)

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Delta’s annual Canada Day celebration is returning to North Delta’s Chalmers Park (11400 76A Ave.).

The festivities, produced with funding from the Government of Canada, get underway at 5:30 p.m., with entertainment by Mike Norden the Magician, Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club, and a performance of traditional Chinese dance. Official opening ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m.

Rocking the party will be North Delta’s own Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams.

The band — featuring Delta residents Sherm Friesen (vocals and guitar), Burke Ehmig (guitar), Tom Zillich (bass) and John Stoltz (drums) — will be joined by special guest singers Miranda Olson and Leslie Stark as they recreate the “energy, power and hit songs” of Adams’ 1982-1998 heyday.

Capping off the night will be the traditional fireworks display starting at 10 p.m.

The event will also feature children’s activities including bouncy castles, crafts, carnival games, recreational sports and balloon animals, as well as interactive booths, a barbecue and various food vendors from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations will also be held at Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen and at Kirkland House in Ladner.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club is hosting a celebration at Diefenbaker Park (5579 1st Ave.) featuring an official ceremony and cutting of the giant “birthday” cake at 1 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment and music, free hot dogs and drinks served by Streetside Community Kitchen, balloon twisting, gymnastics and face painting for kids.

Also, starting at noon, Kirkland House Foundation will be hosting the return of its annual celebration at Hawthorne Grove Park (4140 Arthur Dr.), home of the historic Kirkland House and Harris Barn.

The event, which runs until 4 p.m., includes a performance by the Delta Police Pipe Band, a family picnic and family-friendly activities, live music, food, spinning and weaving demonstrations, tours of Kirkland House, and displays of antique tractors, engines and farm equipment.

