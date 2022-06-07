Car Free Day Surrey: Here’s what to do, see, drink, eat and play with Saturday in Newton (June 11)

Inaugural event features 3 stages of family-friendly entertainment and more

A Newton street will be closed to traffic for a new event this Saturday, June 11.

From noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural Car Free Day Surrey will take place on 137 Street, between 72A and 74 Avenue, behind Save-On Foods.

The free event will feature three stages of family-friendly entertainment, and “the whole street is a big beer garden,” with beer from Vancouver Island Brewing and coolers from Topo Chico.

The event will feature Main Stage live music by Ashleigh Ball, daysormay, Meltt, Naduh, The Jins, PEAK, Á’a:líya and Tess Anderson.

A Dance Stage will highlight a breakdance battle hosted by Vancouver’s Street Dance Festival, plus drop-in performances by City Entertainment dance ensemble, Diamonds in the Rough and DJ sets by Destineak and DJ Def 3.

The Family Stage will feature Matt Henry, Mom Bop, Robin Reddy and others. Free face painting will be available, provided by Southridge School, plus a bounce house in the family zone.

There will also be free Mini Golf, Giant Jenga, Connect 4 and other fun activities.

A detailed schedule of events is posted to the website carfree.ca, along with performer biographies and more info.

Food options include Kettle Korn, Tornado Potato, Wak Wak Burger, Japa Dog, JJ’s Hot Corn, Little Snowflake Factory, Marhaba Food Story, Lemon Heaven, Cotton Candy and Rico Lalo Popsicles.

Presented by TransLink, the internationally celebrated Car Free Day “is a way for the community to evolve away from vehicle dependence,” said Philip Aguirre, executive director of Newton BIA.

If you’re heading to Car Free Day Surrey, consider taking transit and map your way on translink.ca/trip-planner.

“If you plan to drive, please utilize Car Share options like Modo, or car-pool with others,” says a news release. “We encourage you to bike, walk, electric scooter or use Uber / Lyft. Parking is limited, and please be respectful of businesses and neighbours and don’t park in restricted areas.”

The business model for the Surrey event involves three presenting partners, according to a recent report to Surrey city council, with $30,000 in funding from Newton BIA, another $30,000 from TransLink and $25,000 from the City of Surrey.

The event budget is designed to “balance forecasted revenue against expenses to deliver a professionally produced event,” MRG Events said in its sponsorship pitch earlier this spring. “Total working budget is planned at $110,000 including all City costs.”

There’s potential for Car Free Day Surrey to become an annual event, notes the report, which details similar events planned this summer in New Wesminster, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver.

