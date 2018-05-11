Top photographers have captured more than just the passing parade as seen in these examples. (Submitted)

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

If you love a good news photo (and I know I do!) the Cowichan Valley Arts Council (CVAC) has a show for you, according to the group’s Susan Down, who also knows her spot news from her features.

CVAC is hosting a national photo exhibit, Best Pictures of the Year from May 10 to June 6, representing the award winners and finalists picked by the News Photographers Association of Canada https://npac.ca

The 42 pieces represent the best images from professional photographers from Canadian Press, major newspapers and freelancers. Topics range from stock car racing to illegal immigrants crossing the border.

“This will be the only chance for Island professionals and photography enthusiasts to see these images in a gallery setting,” Down says. “Those who enjoy photography will be inspired by the great storytelling power of these photos.”

The show is in the new 1,400-square-foot gallery on the main floor: the Arbutus Gallery in the Island Savings Centre in Duncan.

Previous story
Several Surrey places, recipes in Quaale’s new book about local food

Just Posted

Several Surrey places, recipes in Quaale’s new book about local food

‘Eating Local in the Fraser Valley’ a culinary guide and celebration of food producers in region

Marine Drive restaurants demanding accountability from City of White Rock, BIA, Chamber

‘If this is the direction they’re going in. We at lease deserve some transparency, some forewarning’

Surrey school board balances budget for nex year, but concerns remain

B.C.’s biggest district plans to hire 66 new teachers, 24 education assistants this fall to handle 850 projected new students

High school chefs compete in Cloverdale’s annual student chili cook-off

Teams from Surrey, Maple Ridge, Powell River and Abbotsford go head-to-head

Employment minister to make announcement in South Surrey Monday

MPs Patty Hadju and Gordie Hogg to speak at Semiahmoo House Society

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

River Forecast Centre predicts “bank full conditions” by next week

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

Most Read