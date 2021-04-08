Brazilian-style concert revisited at Blue Frog Studios

Tom Keenlyside’s 2019 Musica Brasiliera streaming concert at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios will be reprised on April 10. (Contributed photo)

Fans of the rich variety of Brazilian music — and the ways it has crossed paths with jazz — will be interested in an encore online streaming concert from White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios this weekend.

South Surrey resident — and internationally-acclaimed jazzman — Tom Keenlyside’s Musica Brasiliera can be watched online, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., through Blue Frog’s channel.

It’s a repeat of a concert recorded in 2019 by the flautist and his all-star band, including Bill Coon (guitar); Sharon Minemoto (piano); Miles Hill (bass); Bernie Arai (drums); and Sal Ferreras (pandeiro, percussion).

While everyone is familiar with the samba and the bossa nova, Keenlyside, a long-time Brazilian music enthusiast, also gives examples of such forms as the choro, the forro, and frevo.

Keenlyside’s credits include almost five decades of performing, writing and arranging all types of music. His work has received JUNO wins and nominations, multiple Westcoast Music Awards, SOCAN composition awards, and has been featured on Grammy winning /nominated albums by Aerosmith, Bon Jovi and many others.

