Tom Keenlyside’s 2019 Musica Brasiliera streaming concert at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios will be reprised on April 10. (Contributed photo)

Tom Keenlyside’s 2019 Musica Brasiliera streaming concert at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios will be reprised on April 10. (Contributed photo)

Brazilian-style concert revisited at Blue Frog Studios

Jazz flautist Keenlyside stars in encore streaming

Fans of the rich variety of Brazilian music — and the ways it has crossed paths with jazz — will be interested in an encore online streaming concert from White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios this weekend.

South Surrey resident — and internationally-acclaimed jazzman — Tom Keenlyside’s Musica Brasiliera can be watched online, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., through Blue Frog’s channel.

It’s a repeat of a concert recorded in 2019 by the flautist and his all-star band, including Bill Coon (guitar); Sharon Minemoto (piano); Miles Hill (bass); Bernie Arai (drums); and Sal Ferreras (pandeiro, percussion).

While everyone is familiar with the samba and the bossa nova, Keenlyside, a long-time Brazilian music enthusiast, also gives examples of such forms as the choro, the forro, and frevo.

Keenlyside’s credits include almost five decades of performing, writing and arranging all types of music. His work has received JUNO wins and nominations, multiple Westcoast Music Awards, SOCAN composition awards, and has been featured on Grammy winning /nominated albums by Aerosmith, Bon Jovi and many others.

For details and how to buy tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live musicWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Easter’ train rides a week late at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

Just Posted

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

Girl was surrounded by four boys

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

In a battle of Surrey-raised players, Taylor Browne (left) dribbles by Parm Bains during a UBC Thunderbirds/UFV Cascades basketball game from a recent U Sports season. Browne is now living in Manila waiting to play pro with Alaska Aces, of the Philippine Basketball Association. (Photo: gothunderbirds.ca)
‘It’s surreal’: Surrey’s Taylor Browne set to play pro hoops in Philippines with dominant Aces

COVID-delayed PBA season could start in a month or two

Bear Creek Train runs at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. (Photo: bctrains.com)
‘Easter’ train rides a week late at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

‘Please don’t forget to get your mask,’ train operators say

Delight Indian Bistro general manager Aayush Arora. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Newly-opened South Surrey restaurants excluded from federal financial support

Lack of federal aid is ‘ruining people,’ MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay said

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Most Read