Beer-backed fundraiser for Surrey Food Bank to feature Ed the Sock, Daniel Wesley, others

Surrey Food Bank will benefit from a special online edition of Hopwired, Vancouver’s annual festival of artisan coffee and collaboration beers.

Ed the Sock and “Matter of Beer” blogger Mathieu Poirier will host the fundraiser on Saturday, March 6, in a two-hour show full of comedy and live music, starting at 6 p.m. on Twitch and web livestream.

The festival, online at beersupply.ca/hopwired, will involve “a whole roster of breweries and coffee roasters from across Canada and the United States,” along with some award-winning performers, including singer-songwriters Daniel Wesley and Tonye Aganaba and comedian Graham Clark, with others to be announced.

It’s free to watch, with funds raised for the food bank during a live silent auction.

The annual Hopwired is hosted by West Craft, owned and operated by Mike Willis, a Whalley-area resident who says the community is really struggling during the pandemic.

“I am hearing and seeing a lot about the cost of food going up and the cost of living going up and everything is especially hard for so many people right now,” Willis said.

This year, he said, Hopwired aims to bring “some extra joy to people’s lives at no cost, with the hopes of raising money and volunteer support for our Surrey Food Bank. It will be an entirely different event than we are used to, (but) we just want to find a way to add some fun and laughs in people’s lives, while doing something meaningful for the Surrey Food Bank.”

So far, auction items include gift certificates from Downlow Chicken Shack, JRG Town Hall, Clover Crossing and Whiskey Six BBQ, along with coffee equipment.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Craft beerBeerfundraiser