Prem Singh plays banned boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra in the movie “Tiger.” (submitted photo)

NEW MOVIE

Bearded Sikh boxer’s right to fight the focus of new ‘Tiger’ film opening in Surrey

Alister Grierson-directed film about events surrounding championship fight in Campbell River in 1999

The Cineplex at Strawberry Hill in Surrey is among cinemas where Tiger, a biopic about a banned Sikh boxer, will open on Friday (Nov. 30) in a limited initial release in Canada.

The movie stars Mickey Rourke, of The Wrestler fame, and was written by Canadians Prem Singh and Michael Pugliese.

Tiger is inspired by the true story of Canadian boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra (played by Singh), who fought for his religious beliefs after being banned from the sport for refusing to shave his beard.

The Alister Grierson-directed film focuses on events surrounding a national championship fight in Campbell River, B.C., in 1999.

Rourke plays Nagra’s coach and mentor as the boxer fights back in a court of law.

“The backlash is a result of racial profiling, stereotypical threats, and the daily pressure to change, even from his loved ones who are caught in the midst of the crossfire,” explains a synopsis of the film. “It is within the course of these challenges, and at his weakest moment, that he (Nagra) discovers love (in a character played by Janel Parrish). Consequently, his legacy will be forever tied to his two biggest battles; one in the courtroom, the other in the ring.”

On Friday, the film will also open at Vancouver’s Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas and a pair of theatres in Ontario, prior to a wider release in Canada.

CLICK HERE for show times in Surrey.

• READ MORE at toronto.com: ‘Tiger’ recounts Etobicoke boxer’s fight for ‘religious liberty’


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

 

Mickey Rourke plays a boxer’s coach and mentor in the film “Tiger.”

‘Sounds of Christmas’ to start off the holiday season at Cloverdale church
Bollywood-style ‘Winter Funk’ showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

