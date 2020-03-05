A Beach House Theatre production of “The Foreigner” in 2016 on an outdoor stage at Crescent Beach. (Photo: Sebastien Galina for Boldly Creative Agency, Inc.)

Beach House Theatre’s 2020 summer shows promise ‘love, laughter and happily ever after’

August dates in South Surrey for ‘The Servant of Two Masters’ and ‘Magical Mystery Munsch’

Beach House Theatre has announced the plays the company will stage this summer at Blackie Spit in South Surrey.

Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters, adapted by Tracy Young and Oded Gross, will hit the temporary outdoor stage there, as will Debbie Patterson’s kid-friendly Magical Mystery Munsch, based on books by Robert Munsch.

“It’s going to be a summer of love, laughter and happily ever after,” says a message posted to beachhousetheatre.org. “Our intrepid Beach House team is in full swing preparing for this frothy and delightful season of theatre under the sun and under the stars at Blackie Spit in beautiful Crescent Beach in August, 2020.”

This will be the ninth year of Beach House productions.

The Servant of Two Masters promises “classic commedia with a modern twist” for a run from Aug. 11-16, in evening performances starting at 8 p.m., while the “children’s stories and Canadiana” of Magical Mystery Munsch will hit the stage for 11 a.m. daytime performances from Aug. 12-15.

Show tickets will go on sale in mid-June, according to Candace Radcliffe, Beach House artistic director and producer. For details, email tickets@beachhousetheatre.org or call the Beach House box office, 604-831-7853.

(Story continues below Beach House video from 2018)

The Servant of Two Masters, a hit at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, is “the hilarious story of the loveable Truffaldino, an always hungry servant who schemes to secretly serve two masters at once in hopes of doubling his wages and his meals,” says a show advisory. “The story is all mischief and mayhem, lost love, disguises, mysterious murder plots, pen fights and more.

“In the great tradition of Italian comedy, this slapstick romp is full of zany, contemporary humour. Our production will be full of Fellini flare, and the exaggerated colours, costumes and make up styles of the early 1960s. For the first time at Beach House our show will feature a few comic musical numbers and is sure to be another big hit with our audiences.”

The show comes with a warning for “some sexual references and bawdy jokes. Parental guidance is suggested and we recommend the show only for well-prepared children ages 12 and up.”

Meantime, the Magical Mystery Munsch matinee is designed for young audiences.

“Mr. Kite and his assistants are leading a tour through the brain of Robert Munsch in this exciting and colourful adventure through classic Munsch stories: Murmel Murmel Murmel, Look at Me, Millicent and the Wind, Roar and Mud Puddle,” a show advisory promises. “Gates will open by 10:30 a.m., the show starts at 11 a.m. and runs for about one hour followed by a question period and autograph session. There is no intermission. The concession will be open before the show with kid friendly treats. Tickets are required for everyone 18 months and older.”

Radcliffe said volunteers are sought to help stage the Beach House Theatre productions this summer.

“Our productions would not be possible without the dozens of volunteers who dedicate their time and energy in to putting on the best show possible,” says a message on the company website. “Whether you are looking for a short or long-term commitment, we would love to have you.” To get involved, email Claire at volunteer@beachhousetheatre.org or visit beachhousetheatre.org/contact.


