Beach House Theatre summer season cancelled again

Crescent Beach-based Beach House Theatre has made the decision to put its two main productions on hold again – at least until August of 2022.

But in an email to subscribers, Beach House’s board of directors and production team say they are keeping the door open for smaller seasonally-themed outdoor presentations later in the year, pandemic restrictions permitting.

The statement says the current status of COVID-19, and community health protocols now in place, mean the production schedule can’t be followed in time for the usual August run of the company’s shows.

The company produces two plays each summer in a state-of-the-art tent theatre at Blackie Spit. It originally announced productions of a modern adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s The Servant of Two Masters and Debbie Patterson’s children’s theatre piece Magical Mystery Munsch for August 2020, only to have to cancel the season due to pandemic restrictions on theatre events.

The statement says current plans for this year are to stage two outdoor events to reconnect with audiences in the autumn, in hopes that, by that time, some of the current restrictions will be lifted.

At Halloween, Beach House hopes to create an event in which “spine-chilling tales told by the fire (are) enjoyed by strolling audiences. And, at Christmas, the company hopes to present an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

“Both shows will be festive and inventive in their staging and we think they will bring Beach House back in a new and exciting way,” the email says.

The statement notes that, while the aim was to bring back The Servant of Two Masters and Magical Mystery Munsch for the summer of 2021, it has become clear the demands of mounting the productions, from now through the spring, could not be met.

“We are keenly aware that even if things ‘open up’ this summer, our work would have to begin much earlier, in a time when we still cannot gather,” the email states.

“Although it is so disappointing, safety must come first. We want to get back to the beach and our beautiful theatre when everyone is safe, healthy and comfortable again.”

For updates, watch the company’s website at beachhousetheatre.org or follow it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



