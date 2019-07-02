‘Battle of the Brews’ returns to Surrey with an all-in ticket price

20 breweries will pour at Surrey City Hall Plaza on an afternoon in August

Another Battle of the Brews is coming to Surrey this summer.

The third annual beer festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Surrey City Hall Plaza, with proceeds going to Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

The event promises “a great afternoon of craft beer tasting, delicious food sampling” and alternative-rock music played by 102.7 The Peak radio station, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Available at eventbrite.ca, the $50 event ticket includes everything – site entrance, souvenir tasting mug, all beer and food samples and water, too. Tickets for groups of 10 people or more are $40 each. Admission is restricted to those of legal drinking age.

The list of breweries includes Mariner, Dead Frog, Yellow Dog, Persephone, Russell, Steel & Oak, KPU, Cariboo, Fuggles and Warlock, Driftwood, Red Racer, Big Ridge, Smuggler’s Trail, 3 Dogs, Coal Harbour, White Rock Beach, Hoyne, Lucid Spirits, Spectrum and Haus, with more to come.

Participating restaurants are Famoso, Brown’s Public House, Dublin Crossing, Milestones and Save-on-Foods.

Also in Surrey this summer, Clover Valley Beer Festival (cvbf.ca) will bring beer, food and live music to Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 10. The second annual event will feature more than 80 varieties of craft beer and cider.

