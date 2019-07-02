Photo: pexels.com/Engin Akyurt

‘Battle of the Brews’ returns to Surrey with an all-in ticket price

20 breweries will pour at Surrey City Hall Plaza on an afternoon in August

Another Battle of the Brews is coming to Surrey this summer.

The third annual beer festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Surrey City Hall Plaza, with proceeds going to Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

The event promises “a great afternoon of craft beer tasting, delicious food sampling” and alternative-rock music played by 102.7 The Peak radio station, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Available at eventbrite.ca, the $50 event ticket includes everything – site entrance, souvenir tasting mug, all beer and food samples and water, too. Tickets for groups of 10 people or more are $40 each. Admission is restricted to those of legal drinking age.

The list of breweries includes Mariner, Dead Frog, Yellow Dog, Persephone, Russell, Steel & Oak, KPU, Cariboo, Fuggles and Warlock, Driftwood, Red Racer, Big Ridge, Smuggler’s Trail, 3 Dogs, Coal Harbour, White Rock Beach, Hoyne, Lucid Spirits, Spectrum and Haus, with more to come.

Participating restaurants are Famoso, Brown’s Public House, Dublin Crossing, Milestones and Save-on-Foods.

Also in Surrey this summer, Clover Valley Beer Festival (cvbf.ca) will bring beer, food and live music to Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 10. The second annual event will feature more than 80 varieties of craft beer and cider.

• RELATED STORIES:

Clover Valley Beer Festival music lineup has ‘something for everyone’

Surrey brewpub’s 20th-year ‘Cask Off’ championship belt won by its head brewer

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival
Next story
A summer of ABBA for Surrey’s Lalisan in TUTS staging of ‘Mamma Mia!’

Just Posted

Surrey Gurdwaras, Hindu Mandir urge public safety minister to approve policing plan

Group says decision will have ‘significant impact on how our communities vote in the next provincial election’

Erin Brockovich in Surrey for Women in Business Awards next spring

Her story was told in a biographical film that starred Julia Roberts

45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival

Khalid, Zedd headline fifth annual event at Holland Park

Twelve people displaced after fire rips through Surrey townhouse complex

Surrey Fire says two townhouses were completely destroyed

South Surrey woman wins $2 million in BC/49 draw

Anita Snyder ‘didn’t sleep much’ this long weekend after discovering her jackpot Saturday morning

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Most Read