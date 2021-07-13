Backyard concerts in Surrey promise ‘Summer Delight’ nights for Christmas on the Peninsula

A South Surrey backyard will play host to “A Night of Summer Delight” concerts to raise money for Christmas on the Peninsula festival celebrations.

Tickets are $100 per couple (or $60 for a single) to see and hear The Crescent Sky perform two outdoor evening shows July 23-24, with chairs “set up in a socially distanced fashion based on ticket groupings” at a 28th Avenue home near Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.

“These two couples with breath-taking harmonics will set a folky summer vibe in a forest-surrounded lawn during sunset through the trees,” says an event post on christmasonthepeninsula.com.

“Refreshments, charcuterie, and dessert boxes will be available for pre-sale and at the event, and you’ll be able to see the physical items for our Virtual Silent Auction which will close on July 24th at 9 p.m.”

Auction items (posted to galabid.com/cotp_virtual_auction) include a two-hour chauffeured ride in a vintage Morgan roadster, a five-course catered meal for eight in the bidder’s home, flower workshops for two at Five Acres Flower Farm in Bradner and a framed photograph by the award-winning Ken McAllister.

Ticket details are also posted to summerdelight.eventbrite.ca.

Funds raised by the concert/auction will benefit the Nov. 27 Christmas on the Peninsula festival celebrations.

Christmas on the Peninsula Society is a non-profit society that aims to “provide a first-class Christmas festival on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for visitors and local communities, to gather together to hear and see the Christmas story unfold at the beginning of every Christmas season.” Last year, for the first time in its 12-year history, the event was held online.

On July 10, the organization held a ‘Treasures in the Trunk’ sale that featured many vendors who typically participate in the annual Christmas Festival Market in White Rock.

