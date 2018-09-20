B.C. country music award nominees named ahead of six mid-October events

Six events are planned in mid-October to celebrate the best of B.C.’s country music scene.
The British Columbia Country Music Association (BCCMA) has announced details about its annual awards show weekend, held from Oct. 18 to 21.
The organization’s 42nd annual BCCMA Awards show is set for Sunday, Oct. 21 at Molson Canadian Theatre at Coquitlam’s Hard Hard Rock Casino. The $45-a-seat event will be emceed by Curtis Pope and Karen Lee Batten.
Related events include a kickoff party at Gabby’s Cabaret in Langley (Oct. 18), a showcase at Townhall Public House in Coquitlam on Oct. 19, a daytime artist-development workshop at Coquitlam’s Executive Plaza Hotel on Oct. 20 and pre-party showcase that evening at Townhall, and a “BCCMA in the Round” gathering at noon Oct. 21 at the casino theatre, featuring Meghan Patrick, Jeff Johnson, Kristin Carter and Doug Folkins in “an intimate gathering where songwriters tell the stories behind their music, and play some of their favourite songs.”
More event details are posted at bccountry.com/bccma_awardsevents.htm, or call 604-533-5088.
On Thursday, the BCCMA announced final-ballot nominees for the 2018 awards, in 30 categories:
Album / EP of the Year
Ajaye Jardine – Midnight & Bourbon
Ben Klick – Working on a Legacy
Karen Lee Batten – Under the Covers
Rollin’ Trainwreck – Stomp
The Heels – Love, Heels
The Washboard Union – What We’re Made Of
Country Club Act of the Year
Appaloosa
Ben Klick
Hillside Outlaws
Kadooh
Rollin’ Trainwreck
The County Line
Country Venue of the Year
Gabby’s Cabaret – Langley
Roosters Country Cabaret – Pitt Meadows
The Duke Saloon – Victoria
The Roxy – Vancouver
The Yale Saloon – Vancouver
Don Adams Country Music Person of the Year
Ben Klick
Cindy Giesbrecht
Curtis Pope
Geoff Dueck
Jim Cressman
Linda Corscadden
￼￼￼Country On Air Personality Area Code 604/250
Casey Clarke – New Country 100.7 Kelowna/Penticton
Chris Coburn / Jessica Banks – Country 107.1 Abbotsford
Curtis Pope – Country 107.1 Abbotsford
Louis Big Rig McIvor – New Country 103.1 Kamloops
Scott George – New Country 100.7 Kelowna/Penticton
Entertainer of the Year
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
Chris Buck Band
Karen Lee Batten
Rollin’ Trainwreck
The Washboard Union
Fans Choice Award
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
Chris Buck Band
Jesse Allen Harris
JoJo Mason
Karen Lee Batten
Lisa Nicole
Rollin’ Trainwreck
The Washboard Union
Todd Richard
Female Artist of the Year
Ajaye Jardine
Emily Taylor Adams
Karen Lee Batten
Kristin Carter
Tianna Lefebvre-Sanyshyn
Male Artist of the Year
Aaron Pritchett
Ben Klick
JoJo Mason
Kadooh
Shawn Austin
Gaylord Wood
Traditional/Roots Country Award
Ajaye Jardine
Jackson Hollow
Kenny Hess
Rollin’ Trainwreck
The Washboard Union
￼￼￼￼￼￼Group Duo of the Year
Chris Buck Band
Jackson Hollow
Rollin’ Trainwreck
The Heels
The Washboard Union
Mike Norman All Star Band – Bass
Charlie Frie
Kirby Barber
Matt Genereux
Michael Vanderlans
Phil Bell
Mike Norman All Star Band – Drums
Flavio Cirillo
Matthew Atkins
Pat Steward
Seamus O’Neill
Taylor Allum
Mike Norman All Star Band – Guitar
Anthony Fiddler
Darren Savard
David Barber
Jay Buettner
Jesse Burch
Ryan Stead
Mike Norman All Star Band – Keyboard
Carly McKillip / Savard
Darryl Havers
Geoff Robertson
Kristian Alexandrov
Marc Gladstone
Mike Norman All Star Band – Special Instrument
Chris Dunner – Banjo
David Barber – Banjo
David Roberts – Harmonica
Eric Reed – Banjo
John Ellis – Banjo
Philip Puxley – Banjo
Mike Norman All Star Band – Steel Guitar/Dobro
David Barber – Dobro
Eric Reed – Dobro
Gord Forsyth – Steel Guitar
John Ellis – Steel Guitar
Scott Smith – Steel Guitar
Mike Norman All Star Band – Fiddle/Mandolin
David Roberts – Mandolin
Javan Johnson – Fiddle
Julie Kennedy – Fiddle
Mike Sanyshyn – Fiddle/Mandolin
Philip Puxley – Mandolin
Producer of the Year
Anthony Fiddler
Dan Swinimer
Jeff Johnson
Mitch Merrett
Scott Cooke
Radio Station of the Year
Country 107.1 – Abbotsford
Country 97FM – Prince George
New Country 100.7 – Kelowna/Penticton
New Country 103.1 – Kamloops
Ray McAuley Horizon Award
Beamer Wigley
Hillside Outlaws
Kadooh
Kristin Carter
Shawn Austin
Recording Studio of the Year
604 Records
Bailey Way Entertainment
Fiddler Productions
Orbek Music Productions
Raincoast Music
Studio Downe Under
￼￼￼￼￼￼Recording Professional of the Year Award
Carly McKillip / Savard
Jay Buettner
Jordan Oorebeek
Paul Shatto
Scott Cooke
Soren Lonnqvist
Single of the Year Award
Aaron Pritchett – “Worth a Shot”
Kadooh – “24 Reasons”
Rollin’ Trainwreck – “Already Gone”
Shawn Austin – “Get Me There”
The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of”
Socan Songwriter of the Year Award
Ajaye Jardine – “Midnight & Bourbon” (Ajaye Jardine, Doug Folkins)
Emily Taylor Adams – “If I Were a Drink” (Emily Taylor Adams, Nate Cavalli, Spencer Bleasdale)
Hillside Outlaws – “Hair of the Dog” (Louis Bigras, Trisha Richardson, Paul Shatto)
Kadooh – “24 Reasons” (Jeff Johnson, Kadooh)
The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of” (Chris Dunner, David Roberts, Aaron Grain, Phil Barton)
Video Director of the Year Award
Andrew Davies (Jackson Hollow, Brad Darrid, GB Roots)
Cole Northey (Aaron Pritchett, Beamer Wigley)
Michael Elliot (Hillside Outlaws)
Stephano Barberis (Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, The Washboard Union, Kadooh, Jesse Mast)
Wes Mack (Wes Mack)
Video of the Year Award
Aaron Pritchett – “Worth a Shot”
JoJo Mason – “Edge of the Night”
The Heels – “He’s Not Where I’m Going”
The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of”
Wes Mack – “House on Fire”
Website of the Year Award
Ben Klick –www.benklick.com (Ben Klick)
Brad Darrid – www.braddarrid.com (Angela Harris, Tianna Lefebvre Sanyshyn)
Emily Taylor Adams – www.emilytayloradams.com (Jeff Ojeda)
Karen Lee Batten – www.karenleebatten.com (Karen Lee Batten, MediaVandals)
The Heels –www.theheelsmusic.com (Kyla Rawlins)
The Washboard Union –www.thewashboardunion.com (Chris Dunner)
Interactive Artist of the Year Award
Aaron Pritchett
Ajaye Jardine
Ben Klick
Chris Buck Band
Karen Lee Batten
The Heels
Humanitarian of the Year Award
Canucks Country Rocks (Brad Darrid)
Fire Relief Fundraiser (Linda Corscadden, Karen Lee Batten, Todd Richard)
Flood Relief Fundraiser (Linda Corscadden, Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Halliday)
Music Heals (The Heels)
