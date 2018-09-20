B.C. country music award nominees named ahead of six mid-October events

42nd annual event in Coquitlam will celebrate winners in 30 categories

The Washboard Union is nominated for several B.C. Country Music Association awards this year, with an awards event planned for Oct. 21 in Coquitlam. (file photo)

Six events are planned in mid-October to celebrate the best of B.C.’s country music scene.

The British Columbia Country Music Association (BCCMA) has announced details about its annual awards show weekend, held from Oct. 18 to 21.

The organization’s 42nd annual BCCMA Awards show is set for Sunday, Oct. 21 at Molson Canadian Theatre at Coquitlam’s Hard Hard Rock Casino. The $45-a-seat event will be emceed by Curtis Pope and Karen Lee Batten.

Related events include a kickoff party at Gabby’s Cabaret in Langley (Oct. 18), a showcase at Townhall Public House in Coquitlam on Oct. 19, a daytime artist-development workshop at Coquitlam’s Executive Plaza Hotel on Oct. 20 and pre-party showcase that evening at Townhall, and a “BCCMA in the Round” gathering at noon Oct. 21 at the casino theatre, featuring Meghan Patrick, Jeff Johnson, Kristin Carter and Doug Folkins in “an intimate gathering where songwriters tell the stories behind their music, and play some of their favourite songs.”

More event details are posted at bccountry.com/bccma_awardsevents.htm, or call 604-533-5088.

On Thursday, the BCCMA announced final-ballot nominees for the 2018 awards, in 30 categories:

Album / EP of the Year

Ajaye Jardine – Midnight & Bourbon

Ben Klick – Working on a Legacy

Karen Lee Batten – Under the Covers

Rollin’ Trainwreck – Stomp

The Heels – Love, Heels

The Washboard Union – What We’re Made Of

Country Club Act of the Year

Appaloosa

Ben Klick

Hillside Outlaws

Kadooh

Rollin’ Trainwreck

The County Line

Country Venue of the Year

Gabby’s Cabaret – Langley

Roosters Country Cabaret – Pitt Meadows

The Duke Saloon – Victoria

The Roxy – Vancouver

The Yale Saloon – Vancouver

Don Adams Country Music Person of the Year

Ben Klick

Cindy Giesbrecht

Curtis Pope

Geoff Dueck

Jim Cressman

Linda Corscadden

￼￼￼Country On Air Personality Area Code 604/250

Casey Clarke – New Country 100.7 Kelowna/Penticton

Chris Coburn / Jessica Banks – Country 107.1 Abbotsford

Curtis Pope – Country 107.1 Abbotsford

Louis Big Rig McIvor – New Country 103.1 Kamloops

Scott George – New Country 100.7 Kelowna/Penticton

Entertainer of the Year

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

Chris Buck Band

Karen Lee Batten

Rollin’ Trainwreck

The Washboard Union

Fans Choice Award

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

Chris Buck Band

Jesse Allen Harris

JoJo Mason

Karen Lee Batten

Lisa Nicole

Rollin’ Trainwreck

The Washboard Union

Todd Richard

Female Artist of the Year

Ajaye Jardine

Emily Taylor Adams

Karen Lee Batten

Kristin Carter

Tianna Lefebvre-Sanyshyn

Male Artist of the Year

Aaron Pritchett

Ben Klick

JoJo Mason

Kadooh

Shawn Austin

Gaylord Wood

Traditional/Roots Country Award

Ajaye Jardine

Jackson Hollow

Kenny Hess

Rollin’ Trainwreck

The Washboard Union

￼￼￼￼￼￼Group Duo of the Year

Chris Buck Band

Jackson Hollow

Rollin’ Trainwreck

The Heels

The Washboard Union

Mike Norman All Star Band – Bass

Charlie Frie

Kirby Barber

Matt Genereux

Michael Vanderlans

Phil Bell

Mike Norman All Star Band – Drums

Flavio Cirillo

Matthew Atkins

Pat Steward

Seamus O’Neill

Taylor Allum

Mike Norman All Star Band – Guitar

Anthony Fiddler

Darren Savard

David Barber

Jay Buettner

Jesse Burch

Ryan Stead

Mike Norman All Star Band – Keyboard

Carly McKillip / Savard

Darryl Havers

Geoff Robertson

Kristian Alexandrov

Marc Gladstone

Mike Norman All Star Band – Special Instrument

Chris Dunner – Banjo

David Barber – Banjo

David Roberts – Harmonica

Eric Reed – Banjo

John Ellis – Banjo

Philip Puxley – Banjo

Mike Norman All Star Band – Steel Guitar/Dobro

David Barber – Dobro

Eric Reed – Dobro

Gord Forsyth – Steel Guitar

John Ellis – Steel Guitar

Scott Smith – Steel Guitar

Mike Norman All Star Band – Fiddle/Mandolin

David Roberts – Mandolin

Javan Johnson – Fiddle

Julie Kennedy – Fiddle

Mike Sanyshyn – Fiddle/Mandolin

Philip Puxley – Mandolin

Producer of the Year

Anthony Fiddler

Dan Swinimer

Jeff Johnson

Mitch Merrett

Scott Cooke

Radio Station of the Year

Country 107.1 – Abbotsford

Country 97FM – Prince George

New Country 100.7 – Kelowna/Penticton

New Country 103.1 – Kamloops

Ray McAuley Horizon Award

Beamer Wigley

Hillside Outlaws

Kadooh

Kristin Carter

Shawn Austin

Recording Studio of the Year

604 Records

Bailey Way Entertainment

Fiddler Productions

Orbek Music Productions

Raincoast Music

Studio Downe Under

￼￼￼￼￼￼Recording Professional of the Year Award

Carly McKillip / Savard

Jay Buettner

Jordan Oorebeek

Paul Shatto

Scott Cooke

Soren Lonnqvist

Single of the Year Award

Aaron Pritchett – “Worth a Shot”

Kadooh – “24 Reasons”

Rollin’ Trainwreck – “Already Gone”

Shawn Austin – “Get Me There”

The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of”

Socan Songwriter of the Year Award

Ajaye Jardine – “Midnight & Bourbon” (Ajaye Jardine, Doug Folkins)

Emily Taylor Adams – “If I Were a Drink” (Emily Taylor Adams, Nate Cavalli, Spencer Bleasdale)

Hillside Outlaws – “Hair of the Dog” (Louis Bigras, Trisha Richardson, Paul Shatto)

Kadooh – “24 Reasons” (Jeff Johnson, Kadooh)

The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of” (Chris Dunner, David Roberts, Aaron Grain, Phil Barton)

Video Director of the Year Award

Andrew Davies (Jackson Hollow, Brad Darrid, GB Roots)

Cole Northey (Aaron Pritchett, Beamer Wigley)

Michael Elliot (Hillside Outlaws)

Stephano Barberis (Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, The Washboard Union, Kadooh, Jesse Mast)

Wes Mack (Wes Mack)

Video of the Year Award

Aaron Pritchett – “Worth a Shot”

JoJo Mason – “Edge of the Night”

The Heels – “He’s Not Where I’m Going”

The Washboard Union – “What We’re Made Of”

Wes Mack – “House on Fire”

Website of the Year Award

Ben Klick –www.benklick.com (Ben Klick)

Brad Darrid – www.braddarrid.com (Angela Harris, Tianna Lefebvre Sanyshyn)

Emily Taylor Adams – www.emilytayloradams.com (Jeff Ojeda)

Karen Lee Batten – www.karenleebatten.com (Karen Lee Batten, MediaVandals)

The Heels –www.theheelsmusic.com (Kyla Rawlins)

The Washboard Union –www.thewashboardunion.com (Chris Dunner)

Interactive Artist of the Year Award

Aaron Pritchett

Ajaye Jardine

Ben Klick

Chris Buck Band

Karen Lee Batten

The Heels

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Canucks Country Rocks (Brad Darrid)

Fire Relief Fundraiser (Linda Corscadden, Karen Lee Batten, Todd Richard)

Flood Relief Fundraiser (Linda Corscadden, Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Halliday)

Music Heals (The Heels)



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter