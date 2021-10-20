Artist’s ‘journey through a crisis’ revealed at Surrey Art Gallery’s next talk

Also at the arts centre is ‘A New Normal: Digital Media Arts Symposium’ on Nov. 6, followed by another Heart to Home Holiday Market

Artist Amy J. Dyck is the guest speaker during a Thursday Artist Talk at Surrey Art Gallery on Nov. 4. (submitted photo)

A Langley-based artist’s “journey through a crisis” is the subject of Surrey Art Gallery’s next Thursday Artist Talk, an in-person event.

On Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Amy J. Dyck “will take listeners on an emotional journey as she tells the story of a sudden and painful crisis that landed her in a wheelchair in 2017,” according to an advisory for the hour-long talk, presented by Surrey Art Gallery Association.

Dyck used art “to process her new life, build resilience, and find humour and healing along the way. She will show a selection of images from five bodies of work that each relate to different stages of processing, rebuilding, and growth.”

Having studied in the classical style of the old masters, Dyck now works mainly in oil paint, charcoal and collage.

Largely a self-taught artist, she “incorporates high realism and abstraction into her figurative, autobiographical artwork. Her deep interest in vulnerability and the human condition holds up a mirror to listeners’ own struggles and resilience.”

Described as a “contemporary figurative artist,” Dyck teaches and demonstrates painting and drawing for all ages in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and has her work in collections around the world. Examples are shown on her website, amyjdyck.com.

Two days following Dyck’s talk, Surrey Art Gallery convenes a symposium called “A New Normal,” as part of its annual digital media arts series, on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The in-person event, also livestreamed on YouTube, will include a solo dance performance (“PPE Waves: A New Normal?”), talk-back and panel discussion involving Henry Daniel, Diane Sowter, Charlie Cooper and Alan Storey. Admission is free for the symposium, with convener Cecily Nicholson, the gallery’s interpretive programmer.

“Inspired by the performance (which involves nudity), the project collaborators will discuss the foundational technology of the body and the simple mechanics of corporeal systems as they combine with digital forms of creation and expression,” explains a post on surrey.ca.

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88 Ave., at Bear Creek Park. For details visit surrey.ca/artgallery or call 604-501-5566.

Later that month, the arts centre’s Studio Theatre will be set up for Surrey Art Gallery Association’s annual Heart to Home Holiday Market, a “fun and festive two-day market” on Nov. 27-28.

“For those who’d rather shop from the comfort of your home, Surrey Art Gallery Association’s online gift shop is always open.” says an event advisory. “From November 27 through to December 22, SAGA will offer 15% off for getting into the festive spirit.”



