Annual Movies Under the Stars back at Surrey’s Holland Park

Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park. (photo: Downtownsurreybia.com)

Families can check out a movie under the stars at Holland Park Saturdays in August.

The annual event, hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA, is showing four family-friendly movies Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

First up is Space Jam on Aug. 3, followed by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Aug. 10, The Lego Movie 2 on Aug. 17 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Aug. 24.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. with local performers, arts and crafts, games and other activities. The movies begin at dusk.

People can bring chairs or blankets to watch the movies.

Movies Under the Stars in now in its 15th year, and over the years, some screenings have attracted more than 5,000 people on a single night.

For more information, visit downtownsurreybia.com.



