Annual Langley City Legendary Water Fight a fun way to beat the heat

A lot of water was spilled in the annual battle between Langley City Fire Rescue and pool patrons at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday during the Legendary Water Fight.

The battle raged for three hours and the story is best told in images and video.

Lifeguards keep watch during the Legendary Waterfight. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley City firefighters take the water fight very seriously. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Nicholas Strachan, 10, came with this family to the Legendary Water Fight, the annual pool mayhem at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

