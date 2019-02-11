An ‘Unforgettable’ experience, in song: Surrey choir revives ‘Valentine-o-Grams’ as fundraiser

Quartets with Westcoast Harmony Chorus will travel around Metro Vancouver on Feb. 14

Members of Westcoast Harmony Chorus (from left, Jackie Baron, Nancy Unger, Carol Argue and Brenda Krenn) sing on Valentine’s Day in a photo from earlier this decade. (submitted photo/Shayna Steeves)

Singers with an award-winning Surrey chorus encourage people to say “I love you” with a song on Valentine’s Day.

As a fundraiser, seven quartets with Westcoast Harmony Chorus (westcoastsings.com) will perform “Valentine-o-Grams” around Metro Vancouver on Thursday (Feb. 14), day and night.

Flowers and chocolate are so last century, apparently.

For $40, they’ll sing a song, give the loved one a personalized card and also a chocolate rose, said Shayna Steeves, a South Surrey resident who organizes and books the roaming groups.

The song is “Unforgettable,” made famous by Nat King Cole.

“It’s only two minutes long, so the person isn’t too embarrassed for too long,” Steeves said with a laugh.

For $20, a quartet will deliver the singing telegram by phone or Facetime, anywhere in Canada.

In person, they’ll go to private homes, seniors residences, workplaces and elsewhere.

“We’ve gone to schools, restaurants, construction sites, all kinds of places,” Steeves explained.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years, but haven’t since 2012.… It’s one of our main fundraisers.”

The “Valentine-o-Grams” can be booked by email sent to valentines@westcoastsings.com, or call 604-250-6963.

Steeves has been a member of Westcoast Harmony Chorus for 35 years, since age 13.

Last fall, the group travelled to St. Louis for Sweet Adelines International’s 72nd annual convention. Close to 10,000 female singers were in attendance, including 60-plus members of Westcoast Harmony, which earned the trip there after winning a regional competition in 2017.

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Surrey chorus tunes up for Sweet Adelines International, from August 2018.

The barbershop-style singing group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015 with a big concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre.

Westcoast Harmony, which in 2013 was named the best mid-sized chorus of its kind in the world, rehearses at Parkland Baptist Church, at 96th Avenue and 160th Street in Surrey, every Wednesday evening.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter