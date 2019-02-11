Members of Westcoast Harmony Chorus (from left, Jackie Baron, Nancy Unger, Carol Argue and Brenda Krenn) sing on Valentine’s Day in a photo from earlier this decade. (submitted photo/Shayna Steeves)

An ‘Unforgettable’ experience, in song: Surrey choir revives ‘Valentine-o-Grams’ as fundraiser

Quartets with Westcoast Harmony Chorus will travel around Metro Vancouver on Feb. 14

Singers with an award-winning Surrey chorus encourage people to say “I love you” with a song on Valentine’s Day.

As a fundraiser, seven quartets with Westcoast Harmony Chorus (westcoastsings.com) will perform “Valentine-o-Grams” around Metro Vancouver on Thursday (Feb. 14), day and night.

Flowers and chocolate are so last century, apparently.

For $40, they’ll sing a song, give the loved one a personalized card and also a chocolate rose, said Shayna Steeves, a South Surrey resident who organizes and books the roaming groups.

The song is “Unforgettable,” made famous by Nat King Cole.

“It’s only two minutes long, so the person isn’t too embarrassed for too long,” Steeves said with a laugh.

For $20, a quartet will deliver the singing telegram by phone or Facetime, anywhere in Canada.

In person, they’ll go to private homes, seniors residences, workplaces and elsewhere.

“We’ve gone to schools, restaurants, construction sites, all kinds of places,” Steeves explained.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years, but haven’t since 2012.… It’s one of our main fundraisers.”

The “Valentine-o-Grams” can be booked by email sent to valentines@westcoastsings.com, or call 604-250-6963.

Steeves has been a member of Westcoast Harmony Chorus for 35 years, since age 13.

Last fall, the group travelled to St. Louis for Sweet Adelines International’s 72nd annual convention. Close to 10,000 female singers were in attendance, including 60-plus members of Westcoast Harmony, which earned the trip there after winning a regional competition in 2017.

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Surrey chorus tunes up for Sweet Adelines International, from August 2018.

The barbershop-style singing group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015 with a big concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre.

Westcoast Harmony, which in 2013 was named the best mid-sized chorus of its kind in the world, rehearses at Parkland Baptist Church, at 96th Avenue and 160th Street in Surrey, every Wednesday evening.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Previous story
Khalid, Zedd to headline Surrey’s FVDED music fest this summer
Next story
VIDEO: What’s different during an all-boys dance class

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

Transit Police look for suspect after 7-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

While sitting across from the young girl, the man made comments before attempting to touch her

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read