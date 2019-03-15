Musician Merideth Kaye Clark. (submitted photo: Lavenda Memory)

MUSIC

All-‘Blue’ album tribute offers more of Joni Mitchell’s music in Surrey

Portland-based Merideth Kaye Clark to sing classic album from beginning to end

There’s been a bit of a Joni Mitchell buzz at Surrey Arts Centre over the past couple of months.

First, many memorable songs of the Canadian folk-pop-jazz icon were reinterpreted in Circle Game, an Arts Club/Firehall co-pro musical that played the Bear Creek Park theatre’s main stage on a multi-date run in February.

And now this month, on Wednesday, March 27, Mitchell’s classic Blue album will be performed from beginning to end by Merideth Kaye Clark in another Surrey Spectacular series show at the SAC, this time in the studio theatre.

The 10-song LP was a groundbreaking one for Mitchell when released in 1971, with “River,” “This Flight Tonight,” “California” and “Carey” among its tracks. Blue has rated among the best 30 albums ever recorded (by Rolling Stone magazine early this decade), and in 2017 was named the greatest album ever made by a woman (by National Public Radio, or NPR).

“After nearly 50 years, Blue remains the clearest and most animated musical map to the new world that women traced, sometimes invisibly, within their daily lives in the aftermath of the utopian, dream-crushing 1960s,” wrote NPR’s Ann Powers. “It is a record full of love songs, of sad songs; but more than that, it is a compendium of reasonable demands that too many men in too many women’s lives heard, in 1971, as pipe dreams or outrageous follies.”

For Clark, Mitchell has been a huge influence throughout her career, as both a singer and songwriter.

“I’ve always felt a strong connection to her music,” Clark, originally from Kansas City, said in a pre-concert release. “(Blue) is a deep reflection of her whirlwind romantic relationships and beautifully conveys the intricate mix of joy, passion, and heartache people often feel when they fall in and out of love. Every time I listen to Blue, I draw new inspiration from Mitchell’s poetry. I invite audience members to rediscover their own connections to her breathtaking music by listening to this entire body of work performed live.”

In concert, Clark performs Mitchell’s music on guitar and dulcimer, and is accompanied by Mont Chris Hubbard on piano, guitar and some vocals.

The Missouri-raised Clark earned a Master’s degree in Musical Theatre from San Diego State University before she hit stages across America, with a touring version of Wicked among her credits. Now based in Portland, Clark writes her own music, too, including the folk-pop of an album called Young Stellar Object, available at meridethkayeclark.com.

At Surrey Arts Centre, songstress Raine Hamilton will open Clark’s all-Blue show “with her prism-clear vocals, accompanied by violin, guitar, cello, and double bass to create a resonant chamber folk sound,” promises a release.

The March 27 concert, originally planned for the main stage but since moved to the smaller studio, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $36, can be purchased at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566. Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88th Ave.

• READ MORE:

Joni Mitchell’s rearranged hits in Surrey on ‘Circle Game’ musical tour

WATCH: ‘Good Times Roll’ for Me and Mae in new video, ahead of Cloverdale gig

Previous story
WATCH: ‘Good Times Roll’ for Me and Mae in new video, ahead of Cloverdale gig

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey students paint ‘buddy benches’

If someone is sitting alone on the bench, then people can join them as a ‘buddy’

Bald eagle eggs spotted in livestream of South Surrey nest

Nest is located in Douglas-area eagle preserve created last fall

BREAKING: Three-year-old girl killed in Delta farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident on March 13

North Delta’s McCloskey Elementary getting $105K for new playground

50 B.C. schools are getting a total of $5 million from the province to replace aging playgrounds

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read