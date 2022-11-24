Marshmello (left) and The Offspring both perform at different venues in Abbotsford on Saturday (Nov. 26).

Abbotsford transforming into live music destination on Saturday

The Offspring and Marshmello both performing in Abbotsford on Saturday

Abbotsford is set to be the live music capital of Canada, possibly North America and maybe even the entire planet on Saturday (Nov. 26).

A pair of massive concert events are set to take place at roughly the same time on Saturday, with tens of thousands descending onto two different venues to experience two completely different performances.

The first-ever One Love Music Festival, featuring Marshmello, Sofi Tukker, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and Diajo kicks off at Tradex beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 1 a.m.

Marshmello is one of the most popular and recognizable DJs in the world and has had four certified platinum singles in multiple countries including Canada and the United States. He’s also won MTV Europe, Electronic Music and iHeartRadio Music Awards for a variety of honours.

Tickets for the One Love Music Festival appear to be sold out.

Over on the other side of town at the Abbotsford Centre is The Offspring with special guests Simple Plan. That show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Offspring last appeared in Abbotsford on Nov. 30, 2019 and have sold more than 40 million albums over their lengthy career.

The band formed in California in 1984 and reached superstardom with the 1994 album Smash, which sold over 11 million records worldwide and is one of the best selling independent albums ever.

Simple Plan is a Canadian pop punk band that formed in 1999 and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The group won the Juno Fan Choice Award in 2006, won six MuchMusic video awards and a Teen Choice Award in 2005.

There are still some tickets available for The Offspring show.

