Blues guitarist Steve Kozak in a promo photo.

MUSIC

A ‘Blues & Roots BBQ’ with Steve Kozak kicks off Cloverdale Concerts, followed by The Hip Show

New concert series at Shannon Hall starts on Saturday, June 1

A “Blues & Roots BBQ Kickoff Bash” has been announced as the first event for the new Cloverdale Concerts venture at Shannon Hall.

Tickets went on sale today (Friday, May 3) for the performance by Steve Kozak Band on Saturday, June 1, with special guests Paul Pigat on guitar, Jerry Cook on saxophone and also The Modelos.

“We are firing up the BBQ and having an early start to celebrate our launch,” says a post at showpass.com. “Chef Dave will be preparing burgers with sides for your dining pleasure.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. that night, and the music starts at 8 p.m., with a cash bar. Show tickets are $20 until May 13, when the price will jump to $25 each. A “premium table with dinner for eight” is priced at $250.

The Vancouver-born Kozak has been a mainstay on the Western Canadian blues scene since the mid-1980s, notes a post on his website, stevekozakband.com.

A second Cloverdale Concerts event at Shannon Hall, featuring The Hip Show and Fo Fighters tribute bands, has been booked for Saturday, June 15, with tickets available starting May 10. The night will feature the music of the Tragically Hip and Foo Fighters.

David Geertz, who booked bands into The Flamingo’s three showrooms for a year, before the Whalley-area building was closed for good in February, is a principal of Cloverdale Concerts. The live-music agency aims to book “small and mid-size shows” at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, starting at Shannon Hall, with a focus on rock, metal, blues and country bands.

“There’s a real need to bring a venue of that size to Surrey,” Geertz told the Now-Leader in March. “We need our own version of the Commodore Ballroom, and something like the Bell (Performing Arts Centre) doesn’t do that.”

