A beach night in Fort Langley

Vancouver-based beach rocker Daniel Wesley releases album, Beach Music, and stops by Chief Sepass Theatre on Friday, Sept. 27. (Rock.It.Boy Entertainment/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Being raised in Brookswood may sound like a landlocked obstacle when it comes to being a “beach rocker,” but that geographical snag didn’t seem to slow musician Daniel Wesley’s career one bit.

The Langley-raised musician is releasing his ninth album, Beach Music, on Sept. 23, while embarking on a cross-country tour – which includes a stop in his hometown.

“I’m comfortable when I’m closest to the ocean. We’d always go to the beach in White Rock,” Wesley said. “I just grew up hanging out on the beach. It’s a natural feeling and I’m lucky I get to live it. Life is always good when your looking at the ocean.”

Wesley said his music has evolved overtime to what it is today – fittingly beginning with the tropical sounds of a ukulele when he was a child.

“I had this music teacher, Jamie Thomas, who taught the ukulele. He was so passionate and very inspiring – just this super musical guy,” Wesley recalled.

He described the next ten years of his life filled with lots of garage bands and rock music ideas that fell apart. Shortly after his first official gig at a venue in South Langley, he released his first album, Outlaw, at the age of 24.

Eight more albums have since followed, including the hit single “Ooo Ohh” from the record Sing and Dance.

At age 37, Wesley said his career is going strong and that his sound is constantly evolving.

“I just spent time in the Sunshine Coast and did some travelling to Maui. This is first album with no electric guitars – it just happened – that wasn’t planned and we really liked it,” Wesley said about Beach Music’s recording process, stating that a softer sound might be something that carries into future albums.

Currently playing venues all over Canada in the next month with his four-piece band, Wesley will stop at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley, Friday, Sept. 27.

“I’ve only played once before in Fort Langley during my whole career, and it wasn’t at the Chief Sepass,”Wesley explained, “so this is exciting. It’s going to be a vibe and chill kind of night, but I hope to get people moving.”

Next up for Wesley is…what else? The beach! This time he’ll be heading off to Mexico in the winter with his family.

Wesley said more tour dates in the spring are likely to come before going back into the studio for new sessions.

“I’m feeling it! I’m feeling the Juju of songwriting,” he said, eager to get a jump on new works and take in some more creative beachfront inspiration.

For more information on Wesley, people can visit his website www.danielwesley.com.

For tickets to Wesley’s Fort Langley performance, Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m., visit www.ticketmaster.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________