600-plus expected at ‘Celebration of Care’ gala in Surrey

Kelly Brock (left) and Sarah Johns sing with the party band Dr. Strangelove. (Photo: facebook.com/drstrangeloveband)

A “Celebration of Care” gala in Surrey will feature some familiar broadcasters and music played by the popular Dr. Strangelove party band.

Surrey Hospital Foundation’s fifth annual fundraiser is set for the night of Feb. 22 at Aria Banquet Hall, in support of surgery at the hospital.

CTV newscasters Keri Adams and Jason Pires will emcee the event, and Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora will serve as “red carpet correspondent.”

Tables of eight are priced at $3,000.

“Gown up and join Surrey Hospital Foundation for a night of celebrity-style glamour at Surrey’s largest and most successful event of the season,” says an event post at surreyhospitalfoundation.com/gala.

“With over 600 community leaders and medical luminaries in attendance, the Celebration of Care Gala is Surrey’s must-attend black-tie event.”

Presented by Berezan and Ellis Don, the gala will also feature Fred Lee as auctioneer and music played by DJs Chloe and Pri.

Funds raised that evening will help renovate 10 operating rooms at Surrey Memorial Hospital, “helping to attract and retain top surgical talent,” according to event organizers. Last year alone, the busy facility performed 21,240 surgeries, including more than 1,200 on children.

