Kelly Brock (left) and Sarah Johns sing with the party band Dr. Strangelove. (Photo: facebook.com/drstrangeloveband)

Annual fundraiser

600-plus expected at ‘Celebration of Care’ gala in Surrey

Tables of eight are priced at $3,000 for Surrey Hospital Foundation event in February

A “Celebration of Care” gala in Surrey will feature some familiar broadcasters and music played by the popular Dr. Strangelove party band.

Surrey Hospital Foundation’s fifth annual fundraiser is set for the night of Feb. 22 at Aria Banquet Hall, in support of surgery at the hospital.

CTV newscasters Keri Adams and Jason Pires will emcee the event, and Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora will serve as “red carpet correspondent.”

Tables of eight are priced at $3,000.

“Gown up and join Surrey Hospital Foundation for a night of celebrity-style glamour at Surrey’s largest and most successful event of the season,” says an event post at surreyhospitalfoundation.com/gala.

“With over 600 community leaders and medical luminaries in attendance, the Celebration of Care Gala is Surrey’s must-attend black-tie event.”

Presented by Berezan and Ellis Don, the gala will also feature Fred Lee as auctioneer and music played by DJs Chloe and Pri.

Funds raised that evening will help renovate 10 operating rooms at Surrey Memorial Hospital, “helping to attract and retain top surgical talent,” according to event organizers. Last year alone, the busy facility performed 21,240 surgeries, including more than 1,200 on children.

• RELATED STORY, from Sept. 19: Surrey family donates $125K to hospital’s children’s centre, with a 55-day fundraising campaign.

• READ ALSO: Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
What’s happening: week of Dec. 19

Just Posted

Cloverdale man smiles his way through Christmas season

Surrey Santa says his life has changed immeasurably since getting free dental work

Eighth annual cat food drive supports Surrey Food Bank

Cloverdale’s Cats At Home Feline Hospital collects more than 100 kilograms of cat food

Needed at Surrey gallery, docents ‘inspire kids through art’

‘There is always something new to explore and you are constantly learning,’ says one volunteer

‘Little gestures’ aim to brighten spirits at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Inclement weather drawing up to 15 to Pacific Avenue hall nightly

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Police arrest shoplifter three times in one day in Abbotsford

Project Blitzen launched to address theft from stores and vehicles

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, expected to walk

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Most Read