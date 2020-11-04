50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)

Fifty nominees have been announced for the fifth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards presented by CIVL-FM.

Of the nominees, 29 artists and groups are first-timers, and 14 are previous winners.

All are now eligible for the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote and the grand prize of $2,500, as well as two consolation. Category winners will receive $350 each in 10 competitive genres and five awards recognize youth, queer Queer, Indigenous, BLM/POC and female identifying artists.

Each nominee’s profile and songs can be found at fvma.civl.ca, where visitors will also be able to stream the awards show live on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring performances from nominees and a special keynote speech from a legendary Canadian broadcaster to be announced.

This year’s nominees are:

• Devours and Jenny Banai – Abbotsford/Langley

• Gob of the sky, Kristin Witko, Chelsea Amber, House of the Future, The Kwerks, Jada Klein, JML, Vince Black, Loans, Natalie Faith and Summer Crush – Abbotsford

• The Springmans and Shamir Virgo – Aldergrove

• Aridonis, Mauvey, Surrounded by Spikers, Like Bears!, Naxx, Kellen Saip and Boslen – Chilliwack

• Saint Soldier – Cultus Lake

• bathtowel, Mount Mike, Dance Alfred, West My Friend, J.D. Miner, Dale Sawatzky and DerbyTown – Langley

• Ashley Pater, FARA and James Buddy Rogers – Maple Ridge

• elixir, Mackenzie Widdows, Anna Arrobas, KNOWN., Rebecca Sichon, Evereal and Roads Unknown – Mission

• Dianna Wallis, Hooper Turnt Sanger, Kid Fresh, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks, Alexis Lynn, Glisha and The Sylvia Platters – Surrey

• Lovarra – White Rock

