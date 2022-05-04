2022 Harrison Festival of The Arts lineup revealed

The Daiquiri Queens will have their first West Coast performance at this year’s Festival of the Arts. (Contributed Photo/Harrison Festival Society) DJ Shub – a founding member of Tribe Called Red – is performing at the Harrison Festival of the Arts this year. DJ Shub is also credited as a founder of the electric pow wow sound, combining Indigenous music with an electronic twist. (Contributed Photo/Harrison Festival Society)

It’s beginning to look a lot like summer.

The Harrison Festival Society has released their final musical lineup for the iconic Harrison Festival of the Arts 2022. This year’s festivities will return to the traditional venues at Memorial Hall and the Harrison Lake waterfront at Harrison Hot Springs, running from July 8 to 17. This would mark the first time in two years that the festival has fully returned to its roots since festivities were held entirely online in 2020 and with limited crowds and online at the Holberg Farm last year.

Artistic Director Andy Hillhouse stated the combination of electronic music to acoustic to traditional sounds from all over the world will be a feature throughout this year’s festival. On the waterfront, The first weekend’s musical lineup draws from the world music scene of the province, including Cuban, Japanese and Celtic styles. The weekend closes off with a special performance from DJ Shub, one of the founders of the innovative electric pow wow sound and a founding member of Tribe Called Red.

The week continues with performances from acts such as the Swedish vocal quarter Kongero, New Orleans legend John Boutte, PEI songwriting master Lennie Gallant and progressive Korean artists Sinnoi.

The final week doesn’t let up with the variety and talent of world music acts, including music from The Daiquiri Queens, who will play their Cajun dance music on the west coast for the first time. The final Saturday performances include BLackie and The Rodeo Kings – Canadian folk super-trio Stephen Fearing, Colin Linden and Tom Wilson. The final performance of the festival will be the Baklava Blues, a mix of old and news with a special tribute to Ukraine.

In addition to a stellar lineup of music at Memorial Hall, also in the works is a Children’s Day midweek, art workshops, an art exhibit at Ranger Station Art Gallery, a waterfront artisan market and much more.

The Harrison Festival of the Arts has been a traditional mainstay of the B.C. arts scene for more than 40 years. The Harrison Festival Society is a non-profit, grassroots organization that organizes artistic events throughout the year, including the Season of the Performing Arts from September to May.

For more information, to purchase tickets and check out the latest updates, visit the Festival Society online at www.harrisonfestival.com.

