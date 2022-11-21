From above, the scene at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Submitted photo: City of Surrey)

18,000 people at plaza for Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market, city estimates

Concord Pacific ‘Giving Trees’ raised money for Surrey Food Bank

The city says 18,000 people filled Surrey Civic Plaza during Saturday’s Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market.

“Record numbers” were seen at the annual event on Nov. 19, as attendees watched Mayor Brenda Locke flip the switch to light a 60-foot Christmas tree, to remain illuminated until Jan. 2.

As always, the festival featured a wide range of performances and attractions, including free photos with Santa, amusement rides, dance battles and more.

Music was performed by Pat Chessell & Friends (“Celtic Christmas”), West Coast Harmony Chorus and other groups, and Enchanted Boulevard (on University Drive) was lined with food trucks, rides and other Christmas-y attractions.

New to the event this year were the Concord Pacific ‘Giving Trees,” where every pledge from attendees was matched with a $1 donation to Surrey Food Bank. More than $1,000 was donated to those in need.

On the website surreytreelighting.ca, attendees can take a survey to provide feedback on the festival for a chance to win a $300 gift card to Guildford Town Centre.

“The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become a wonderful, free holiday tradition for residents and visitors,” stated Mayor Brenda Locke. “We are proud to have record attendance this past weekend for this ever-popular and ever-growing event. I would like to thank staff, artists, vendors and sponsors for making this year’s event such a collective success.”


