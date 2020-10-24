Early lead for Mike Starchuk over Marvin Hunt in Surrey Cloverdale

The B.C. electoral district of Surrey-Cloverdale. (Image via Elections B.C.)

The polls have now closed in B.C.’s 42nd General Election.

In a one of the strangest campaigns during one of the strangest years in living memory, it was an election like no other.

In the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale, the NDP’s Mike Starchuk has taken an early lead. With 33 of 109 polls reporting, Starchuk leads the Liberal’s Marvin Hunt by 1,502-1,181.

In this pandemic election, more Surrey voters than ever chose to vote by mail-in ballot. This could delay election results until after Nov. 6.

Please see election tracker below.

This story will be continually updated.



