Early lead for Mike Starchuk over Marvin Hunt in Surrey Cloverdale

The polls have now closed in B.C.’s 42nd General Election.
In a one of the strangest campaigns during one of the strangest years in living memory, it was an election like no other.
In the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale, the NDP’s Mike Starchuk has taken an early lead. With 33 of 109 polls reporting, Starchuk leads the Liberal’s Marvin Hunt by 1,502-1,181.
In this pandemic election, more Surrey voters than ever chose to vote by mail-in ballot. This could delay election results until after Nov. 6.
