Zimbabwe garage sale returns to South Surrey

Proceeds to help transform a barn into a school

An annual garage sale that supports efforts to help needy families in Zimbabwe is just 10 days away.

The Zimbabwe Gecko Society event is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.).

Organizers say volunteers to help on the day of the sale, as well as donations of goods that can be sold, are still needed.

According to a news release, funds raised will be used to help transform a barn in a Zimbabwean community into a school for children in Grades 1-7.

A similar transformation – to create a community centre, church, carpentry centre and more – was completed in the past three months, the release states.

ZGS, founded by South Surrey’s Susan and Frank Janetti, has been working to improve conditions in Zimbabwe since 2008. Over the years, funds raised have helped bring clean water and sanitation to communities in the impoverished country, ship containers of medical and school supplies, convert shipping containers for permanent use, establish a Foundations for Farming program and more.

READ MORE: ‘We’re a little society doing big things’

The latest newsletter notes that the work done in recent months was completed with the help of the residents it benefited, and that donations are now being sought to recoup funds that were spent to bring water and electricity to the project, so that it would be fully functioning.

Due to health issues, “there was no guarantee of when we could return to finish the job,” the newsletter explains. “So the decision was made to get it done.”

For information on volunteering at the garage sale – help is needed on both April 26 and 27 – email zimbabwegecko@gmail.com

Anyone with items to donate for the sale may drop them off at the church between 2 and 8 p.m. on April 26.

