Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Annual competition gives young people a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes

After a year that has inspired so much innovation, young people who have been working on projects and solutions now have a chance to showcase those innovations, connect with industry experts and win one of three $5,000 prizes at the third annual Youth Innovation Showcase.

“What drives us is a desire to show young people how broad the world of technology is and that their skills and ideas are needed,” says Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of the Science Fair Foundation of BC. “The Youth Innovation Showcase gives them an avenue to showcase their innovations virtually and to network with some of the top players in the tech world.”

The showcase, run by the Science Fair Foundation BC, is now in its third year. Youth ages 12 to 24 are invited to register before April 15, 2021. Once participants have registered, they will be asked to upload a 45-second pitch video, a one-page summary of their innovation and any applicable photos.

Finalists will attend a live awards show on June 10, 2021, where they will receive feedback from judges, and the winner(s) of each age category will be presented with $5,000.

The third annual Youth Innovation Showcase lets participants showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts and vie for one of three $5,000 prizes.

Previous winners hailed from across British Columbia, including Cranbrook, Vancouver and Surrey. Last year’s winning innovations included 3D-printed medical devices and diagnostic tools targeting degenerative diseases.

YIS was recently selected to receive grant funding from the RBC Foundation in support of the RBC Future Launch. Hae Young Kim, the Community Manager First Avenue Market for RBC Royal Bank of Canada, will be presenting a virtual cheque for $15,000 to the SFFBC’s Executive Director Madeleine Guenette, as a part of a virtual youth science communication workshop taking place 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

“Empowering young people to stay future-ready starts with coming together – to share stories, advice, ideas and to learn from each other,” says Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. “In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater.”

In addition to its regional competitions and fairs, SFFBC’s other programs include a new podcast called Let’s Innovate! and Sweatin’ for Science.

