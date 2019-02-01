Gloria Vilamil (left) and Violeta Page ‘yarn-bombed’ Peace Arch Hospice Society’s supportive care centre. (Contributed photo)

Yarn-bombing adds ‘warm hug’ to South Surrey hospice centre

Colourful granny squares to brighten entranceway for three months

Dozens of colourful knitted squares greet visitors and staff to Peace Arch Hospice Society – and will continue to do so for the next three months – following a “yarn bombing” at the society’s supportive care centre in South Surrey.

“It’s kind of like a big hug,” executive director Beth Kish said Monday, of the warmth created by the runners of granny squares enveloping the pair of entrance-way columns.

Dubbed ‘From Earth to Sky,’ the fibre-art project was installed Jan. 20 by Violeta Page and Gloria Vilamil.

Both women were among more than a dozen knitters to participate in a similar “bombing” at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre last fall, and said they wanted to bring the same sense of art and connection to hospice.

At the rec centre, trees, benches and the tennis courts were brightened by some 200 squares.

At the hospice care centre – which celebrated its grand opening at 15435 16A Ave. last May – around 180 squares, including some recycled from the rec-centre project, were combined to cover the two concrete columns.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening

The supportive-care centre offers grief support for all ages, in a home-like setting, and Page is among more than 360 volunteers who lend their time.

The art installation, with the varied colours and designs of each square, is fitting because it “brings emotion,” she said.

“The hospice is all about emotion, and we want these emotions to be talked about and addressed,” said Page.

“It gives a statement of light.”

Kish, who became executive director of the society in October 2015, said the street art – also called “knittifi” – “enriches everything that we do.”

READ MORE: Dream job, dream city for hospice head

“It gives (those who are accessing hospice services) that little bit of positive energy… when they’re going to discuss one of the saddest parts of their life.

“It evokes memories, family, warmth, home.”

Previous story
Locally-made art set to adorn Delta streets
Next story
Peninsula club’s anniversary bursary both a celebration and tribute

Just Posted

Andrew Scheer heads to Cloverdale to talk veterans’ issues, small business

Cloverdale-Langley City MP candidate Tamara Jansen hosts Scheer in Cloverdale during Surrey visit

Another Surrey townhouse project referred back to staff over school crowding concerns

Last December, Surrey council sent back two major Clayton townhouse proposals for the same reason

UPDATE: Surrey council shuffles committees, combines three into one

Council also decides to deal with creation of ‘independent ethics commissioner’ at its next meeting

Surrey Board of Trade receives $198K for labour market study

It’s hoped the study will help increase employment opportunities, identify skills shortages

Several Surrey players on Softball Canada’s junior women’s national team

Squad announced following selection camp in Florida earlier this month

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Most Read