Works by Eve-Lynn Yacoub featured at North Delta library

Yacoub’s paintings to grace Mickie Library’s Art Wall through to the end of June

Local artist Eve-Lynn Yacoub (inset) will have her work displayed at the George Mackie Library until the end of June. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/submitted photos)

Local artist Eve-Lynn Yacoub’s work will be on display at North Delta’s George Mackie Library until the end of June.

On exhibit are Yacoub’s vibrant and colourful acrylic-and-mixed-media paintings, as well as hand-painted wooden signs made from barn boards and finished with beeswax.

“Creating art has always been Eve-Lynn’s happy place,” according to recent press release.

In the 1970s, Yacoub completed a diploma in commercial art and design specializing in graphic design in the United Kingdom, and throughout the years has continued to create art from her home studio.

“I have found that creating art is a healing experience. During difficult times, creating art has allowed the expression of emotions that I needed to feel grounded,” Yacoub said in a press release. “It brings joy and happiness as vibrant colours and marks lift the spirit. I hope to bring light and joy to others who experience my work.”

An avid crafter, Yacoub also participates in local craft shows, selling her creations through word-of-mouth.

“As a mother and grandmother, now with more time to focus on my passions, I have rediscovered my creative inspirations for expressing my life experiences through art and colour. I continue to discover my creative path and style, exploring new directions, experimenting with different mediums to convey texture and colour, and finding alternate ways to express a feeling, a mood, a memory or a moment in time,” Yacoub said. “Like a sunflower turning to the light, this is an exciting chapter filled with new possibilities.”

For more about Eve-Lynn Yacoub and her art, check out her Instagram (@EvelynnsArt22) or visit her website (etsy.com/ca/shop/EvelynnsArt22).

Also on display in the library’s teen area are the vibrant paintings of youth artist Jacqueline Dunlop. That exhibit will run until May 20.



