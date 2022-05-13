White Rock’s King’s Banquet to host Ukrainian fundraiser

The King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen operates out of White Rock’s Star of the Sea Parish. (File photo)

White Rock’s King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen is set to host a fundraiser for Ukraine support later this month during its weekly meal service.

The kitchen – which is operated by Star of the Sea Parish – hosts free, sit-down meals every Tuesday, and every fifth week, the menu features ethnic food.

On May 31, the menu will feature a Ukrainian/Polish meal, with any donations received going towards charities and organizations that support Ukraine relief efforts in light of the Russian invasion of the country.

The King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen has been operating on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for decades, and after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened last October. It is located at Star of the Sea Parish at 15262 Pacific Ave.

