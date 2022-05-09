White Rock’s Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza will be officially named

Naming ceremony will be open to the public to attend, on Wednesday, May 11

Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza will be officially recognized by the City of White Rock during the naming event on Wednesday, May 11. (File photo)

The long-awaited re-naming ceremony of White Rock’s Totem Plaza will officially commence on Wednesday, May 11.

The event will mark the official dedication of the plaza as Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza. The name will be displayed on the new sign that will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles led the Semiahmoo First Nation from 1963 to 1996. He was universally respected, which is why the plaza was first dedicated to his memory in 2009.

SFN Chief Harley Chappell and other members of the Semiahmoo First Nations are scheduled to speak at the event.

The naming ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is open for anyone to attend. Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza is located at 15320 Marine Dr. at Cypress Street, White Rock.

