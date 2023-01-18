Sources team members (left to right) Carrie Belanger, Abby Gemino, Tatiana Belyaeva, Yasmin de Joya-Pagal cheer during the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year event. This year’s event is set for Feb. 25, 2023. (Sources file photo)

White Rock’s Coldest Night, set for Feb. 25, already one-fifth of way to $250K goal

10th-annual fundraiser benefits homelessness prevention

With just over a month to go before this year’s Coldest Night of the Year event hits the streets – returning in-person for the first time since 2020 – 20 per cent of the fundraising goal has already been raised.

As of Wednesday (Jan. 18), $52,354 had been committed towards Sources Community Resources Society’s 10th anniversary target of $250,000.

Support for last year’s event, held virtually, was described as “unprecedented.” It raised $201,407 for homelessness-prevention services and other community programming in White Rock and South Surrey. The total was the fifth-best in Canada, among 165 participating locations, 2022 co-chair Megan Knight said following the event.

Since launching, close to $1 million has been raised through Sources’ CNOY.

So far this year, 168 walkers have signed up to participate in the 2023 Coldest Night event, set for Feb. 25. The ‘Meet, Move, Munch, Mosey’ plans for the evening get underway at 4 p.m. at White Rock’s waterfront Memorial Park, and continue through 7 p.m. Walkers may choose to pace a two- or five-kilometre route, and are advised to dress for the weather.

Participants who raise more than $150 will receive a CNOY toque on event day, while supplies last.

To register, donate, or for more information, visit www.cnoy.org


