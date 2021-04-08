White Rock Youth Ambassadors prepare to deliver to February’s Bunches of Lunches recipients. (bunchesoflunches.ca photo)

White Rock Youth Ambassadors prepare to deliver to February’s Bunches of Lunches recipients. (bunchesoflunches.ca photo)

White Rock Youth Ambassadors partner to deliver ‘Bunches of Lunches’ for seniors

Program raises funds for weekend meal program for students

A Semiahmoo Peninsula-based initiative described as “a simple act of kindness with no strings” is filling the hearts and tummies of young and old alike.

A partnership of White Rock Youth Ambassadors, White Rock Elks and Peninsula Retirement Residence, Bunches of Lunches launched last fall.

According to information at bunchesoflunches.ca, it offers no-charge meals once every two months to seniors aged 65 and older who live in the South Surrey/White Rock area. The meals are chef-prepared at Peninsula Retirement Residence and delivered by the WRYA “2019/2021 Royalty Team.”

(Due to COVID-19 preventing in-person training during the pandemic, all 2020/21 candidates were crowned as ambassadors and are to compete for royalty titles in 2021; and, the reign of the 2019-20 royalty team, led by Miss White Rock Sasha Reynolds, was extended by a year.)

According to the website information, the initiative came together after Corry-Ann Neilands of the retirement residence expressed interest in joining the Elks. Club president Leah McGovern had been wondering how the club could let seniors know that they are important during the pandemic, and Neilands’ inquiry opened the door.

The Elks connection as long-time sponsors of the youth ambassadors filled the missing link.

The first lunches were delivered on Nov. 18. The second delivery followed in February – unfazed by snowfall – and the third is set for this weekend (April 10).

While the lunches are delivered at no cost to those who sign up, any donations benefit the Backpack Buddies program, which discreetly provides a weekend’s worth of meals and snacks every Friday to students in need.

READ MORE: Surrey council earmarks $1.8M in grants for community groups

The youth ambassadors are hoping to raise $3,000 for Backpack Buddies this year – enough to serve up 1,800 meals.

That final component makes Bunches of Lunches – with youth helping seniors helping youth – “the perfect circle of kindness,” the website notes.

The deadline to sign up for this month’s lunch delivery is today (April 8), however, those who miss out need not dismay – the deliveries are to recur every once every two months throughout 2021.

For more information, or to sign up for the next round, visit bunchesoflunches.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityfundraisingSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SENIORS SCENE: New provincial health order puts in-person fitness classes on hold

Just Posted

The City of Surrey has launched a new website to help keep kids away from gang life. (File photo)
Surrey launches website aimed at keeping city’s young people away from gang life

EmpowerSurrey.ca provides tips, tools to help parents, caregivers

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Surrey singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Joy Chapman promises

White Rock Youth Ambassador Emily Tepper delivers lunch to one of the first Bunches of Lunches recipients in November 2020. (bunchesoflunches.ca photo)
White Rock Youth Ambassadors partner to deliver ‘Bunches of Lunches’ for seniors

Program raises funds for weekend meal program for students

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday, Dec. 4 for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Delta mayor asks council to stand in solidarity with Indian farmers

Council to consider Harvie’s motion on Monday, April 12

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
10 classes at seven Surrey schools in self-isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposures

Four of those are at one high school

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Teacher Elisa Infusini and her grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Teachers also want a move to allow hybrid learning

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Langley prize home located at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2177244" title="Call 21772 44 with 3CX Click to Call"> 21772 44 </tcxspan>Ave. in Murrayville. One of nine grand prize packages in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery. (Hometown Heroes)
PHOTOS: A look inside B.C.’s latest prize home worth $2.6-million

Proceeds benefit VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Burn Fund

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Most Read