Cards made by students at White Rock Elementary, including this Grade 1 class, were to be sent out to Kent Street Activity Centre members last week. (Contributed photo)

White Rock students craft Christmas cheer for seniors

Approximately 800 handmade cards mailed out

Hundreds of White Rock seniors have either received by now, or will soon find in their mailboxes, a cheery Christmas greeting, thanks to students at White Rock Elementary.

Dianne Sawicki, community recreation co-ordinator at Kent Street Activity Centre, said approximately 800 handmade greetings were to be picked up and mailed out to centre members last week. All 17 classes of students at the school pitched in.

The colourful cards feature drawings and handwritten notes, ranging from heartfelt to humorous.

“The older you get, the better you get. Unless you are a cookie,” reads one of the cards.

In another, adorned with a little sparkle, the message reads, “Peace is good. Have a wonderful Christmas… As wonderful as you are.”

In this week’s Seniors’ Scene column, Sawicki described the cards as a “thoughtful and caring initiative (that) is sure to bring some holiday cheer to many White Rock seniors.”


Cards created by students at White Rock Elementary will be delivered to members of Kent Street Activity Centre. (Contributed photo)
White Rock students craft Christmas cheer for seniors

Approximately 800 handmade cards mailed out

