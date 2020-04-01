A group of psychologists and a clinical counsellor have launched an all-in-one website of resource links for people struggling with mental-health issues. (Screenshot)

White Rock/South Surrey experts launch website of mental-health resources

Together White Rock/South Surrey aims to help ease the search for supports

An effort to make it easier for those struggling with their mental well-being during the pandemic has led a group of local experts to develop a one-stop-shop for online resources.

Jennifer McIvor said Together White Rock/South Surrey (together-wr.com) is a website that was devised by a group of approximately eight private psychologists and a clinical cousellor who got together over the past two weeks – virtually and by phone – “to discuss what we could contribute to help support the community.”

“With Covid19, there is naturally a lot of current distress in the community. Research suggests that there will be an increase of mental health issues, perhaps for some time following the outbreak, and we feel this will be especially true because of the combined recession,” McIvor told Peace Arch News by email.

READ MORE: Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

After consulting with Sources, the White Rock-South Surrey Division of Family Practice, private practice clinical counsellors and Alexandra Neighbourhood House as to what might be helpful, “we identified a need for 1 mental health website where the public could go, particularly vulnerable populations (essential services, seniors, youth) who may not normally access mental health or are too overwhelmed to ‘search about’ for what is happening.”

So far, the new website includes links to: services available for frontline workers and seniors, with additional pages for families, isolated individuals and youth underway; toll-free crisis and support phone lines; Covid-19-specific mental-health resources (with pages for anxiety, grief, substance use, trauma and seniors resources under construction); and volunteer opportunities for other professionals wanting to get involved (interested private registered therapists are asked to email melaniehuckrcc@gmail.com).

McIvor said all sites and services are being verified prior to being added to the Together website, and it’s hoped it will remain a resource long after the pandemic is over. It’s also being adapted for mobile access.

White Rock/South Surrey organizations offering community mental-health therapy service updates are asked to email McIvor at together.wrss@gmail.com

• Another Surrey professional offering 30 minutes of free counselling to those impacted by the pandemic is holistic psychotherapist Chrisoula Liatiras. Liatiras told PAN she wants to share the supportive services in particular with small businesses, those who have been laid off, seniors and health-care workers. The support will be provided by Skype, FaceTime or phone. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 604-561-0084 or visit www.lunatherapy.ca

mental healthSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Picnic on the Pier fundraiser in White Rock postponed due to pandemic

Just Posted

Surrey man charged with fraud after racking up $458K in alleged credit card purchases

Incidents happened in Surrey and Richmond

Police watchdog finds cops blameless for deaths in 2019 Surrey hostage-taking

Woman was killed as ERT officers fired on man holding a knife to her throat and ‘what appeared to be’ a gun in his hand

No, Delta police are not pulling over cars to check for social distancing

DPD dispelling rumour cops pulling over vehicles with two or more people, checking IDs, issuing fines

White Rock/South Surrey experts launch website of mental-health resources

Together White Rock/South Surrey aims to help ease the search for supports

Surrey’s two largest hotels are now closed due to COVID-19; room bookings plummet elsewhere

Guildford’s 77-room Four Points property remains open with ‘minimum amount of business,’ GM says

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix had sharp words for those arriving from overseas abiding by federal law

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

VIDEO: Dog missing in Lower Mainland since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Most Read