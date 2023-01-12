White Rock Soroptimists host girls’ career conference

Soroptimist International’s ‘Dream It, Be It’ conferences, such as this one, held in Chilliwack last year, have helped students focus on career goals. (Black Press file photo) Soroptimist International Dream It, Be It conferences, such as this one, held in Chilliwack last year, have helped students focus on career goals. (Black Press file photo)

Soroptimist International of White Rock is partnering with Soroptimist International Surrey/Delta to host a new career fair – the ‘Dream It, Be It Girls Conference’ at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Newton campus on Jan. 21.

Targeting students in high school (Grades 8 – 12) who identify as female, transgender, and non-binary, the event will provide girls with access to professional role models, career education, and the resources to live their dreams.

While the conference is free, participants need to pre-register at dreamitbeit2023.eventbrite.ca by Jan. 15.

The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event, in KPU Newton’s Spruce Atrium, will enable attendees to speak individually with women and girls from a variety of careers, occupations, trades, sports, and resources, and talk with them about their career choices.

Speakers will also discuss details of how they achieved their career and what obstacles they overcame, as well as providing an overview of their education and career journey, and sharing resources and volunteer opportunities that may benefit attendees in following a similar path.

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jennifer Mervyn PhD will share her stories of motivation, challenges, and successes.

There will also be a panel discussion, with women from various walks of life sharing their stories and answering questions of the attendees, and short tours of part of the KPU campus will also be offered.

Lunch will be provided, as well as door prizes, and attendees will be sent a grad transition certificate for time spent at the conference.

Registration opening will take place at 9 a.m. at KPU Newton, 12666 72 Ave.

Funding partners include Soroptimist Foundation of Canada, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships.

For more information on Soroptimist International of White Rock, chartered in 1950, visit soroptimistwhiterock.ca



