White Rock senior’s dog calendar raises $725 for SPCA – so far

Harold Zelt had been sharing photos of the city’s four-legged residents ‘just for the fun of it’

Harold Zelt’s dog-calendar has so far raised $725 for the SPCA. (Contributed photo)

A White Rock senior’s efforts to turn his love of dogs into a fundraiser for the SPCA has so far raised more than $700 for the cause.

Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – bursting with photos the 93-year-old took of dogs he met during his outings around the city – began selling in late October/early November.

As of Tuesday (Dec. 8), 145 had been sold and $725 raised for the SPCA.

Zelt made a habit of photographing dogs early in the pandemic, and would share the images with his White Rock Seniors Village neighbours “just for the fun of it.”

At the recreation director’s suggestion, the collection evolved into a calendar.

Si Cussen, community relations manager at the retirement residence, said orders are still being accepted for anyone interested in supporting Zelt’s endeavour.

“Great Xmas gifts while donating to a great cause!” Cussen said.

The calendars are $15 each. To order, email scussen@retirementconcepts.com or call 604-541-4663, ext. 101.

