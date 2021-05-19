White Rock Rotary’s ‘Feed My City’ program celebrates 1 year

Initiative provides food to people in need

Coun. David Chesney, a regular Tuesday volunteer, and White Rock Rotary past president Bob Livesey, accept a $600 donation from Mahdi Hei for the Feed My City hot lunch program on June 9 last year. Contributed photo

The Rotary Club of White Rock’s ‘Feed My City’ program has provided approximately 12,000 free meals to people in need as the initiative approaches its one-year anniversary.

Guests of the daily program are to receive a cupcake with their meal on Friday as a way to mark the occasion.

The program was launched in May of last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced churches to discontinue regular community dinners. The program got its start with the help of retired United Church minister Joan McMurtry and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

From there, the Rotary Club of White Rock took over the initiative.

RELATED: Demand continues to climb for White Rock free hot meal service

While Peace Arch News has heard concerns from some residents that they’ve watched nice cars pull up to the service, the organizers stress that the free meals are offered to everyone in need, regardless of their circumstances.

“We are all on the same level. People are suffering. No matter if someone is driving a good car, there is no money in the pocket,” volunteer Moti Bali said last month.

The meals are provided with support from a number of local restaurants that sell food at a discounted cost for the initiative.

Supporting food services are Sincerely Good Catering, Red Rose Restaurant, Tandoori Flare, Bamboo Chinese Restaurant and Indian Flavours Restaurant.

The meals are purchased with donations from the community.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFoodRotary