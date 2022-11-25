White Rock RCMP’s children’s clothing drive taking place Nov. 26

Fifth-annual event to benefit Sources, Options; drop-offs accepted until Dec. 10

Santa visits with a young guest during the White Rock RCMP’s 2021 Children’s Clothing Drive. (Contributed photo)

‘Tis the season for White Rock RCMP’s Annual Children’s Clothing Drive, and for those who may have been planning to pitch in, there’s no time to waste.

In its fifth year, the tradition – which aims to collect clothing and cash to help out Source’s Women’s Centre and Options Community Services – takes place tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 26).

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru donations will be accepted in front of the 15299 Pacific Ave. detachment.

Safety Bear and Santa will be on-hand for photo ops; there’ll also be free hot drinks, treats and candy canes.

Organizers note that only new clothing items for children and teens are being collected, with warm-weather items such as gloves, toques and scarves greatly appreciated.

For those that cannot make it on Saturday, donations will continue to be accepted through Dec. 10. In addition to the detachment, they may be dropped off during business hours at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.) or the Kent Street Activity Centre (1475 Kent St.).


