White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled ‘due to unforeseen logistic issues’

Event was planned for Saturday, March 19; organizers still collecting donations

The Rotaract 5050 Polar Plunge, planned for Saturday (March 19) in White Rock, has been cancelled “due to unforeseen logistic issues.”

According to a Facebook post from Rotaract District 5050, it is with “very sad hearts” that the organizers had to cancel the event.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from the City of White Rock, the Rotarians of District 5050, and the community in this whole process of organizing this event,” reads the post.

“We truly hoped that we could have made a big splash together as we were “Freezin’ for a Reason” to raise money towards providing clean water to Indigenous communities in Canada.”

However, the organizers are still collecting donations for the cause. Donations will be collected until March 31.

To donate, click here.

The ‘We’re Freezin’ for a Reason’ is planned by Rotaract districts and clubs across Canada as part of ‘Making Waves – The Rotaract Canada Polar Plunge,’ with a collective goal to raise $75,000 for The Rotary Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, a news release explained.

Rotary Canada has committed to matching the funds, which will focus on providing clean water to Indigenous communities in Canada, the release adds.

The White Rock Polar Plunge has been cancelled two other times since the pandemic started.

The plunge in all its glory was last held on the beach in 2020, marking its 50th year. The year before that, it was cancelled due to debris scattered along the beach after a Dec. 20, 2018 storm destroyed the city’s pier.

READ ALSO: White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled again, Dec. 28, 2021

– With files from Tracy Holmes


