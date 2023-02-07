White Rock Pier had a blue hue in 2021, as part of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign. This weekend, it’s set to glow red in support of 211 Day. (File photo)

White Rock Pier had a blue hue in 2021, as part of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign. This weekend, it’s set to glow red in support of 211 Day. (File photo)

White Rock Pier to glow red for 211 Day

More than a dozen landmarks participating in effort to raise awareness of the free service

The White Rock Pier is among “notable landmarks” across B.C. set to glow red on Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) to mark 211 Day.

According to a news release, 211 Day aims to raise awareness about the confidential, free service which “helps people navigate the complex network of social, government, and community services.”

Operated by United Way British Columbia, 211 B.C. connects those looking for information and resources regarding everything from food and shelter to legal assistance with trained professionals who can point them in the right direction.

In short, it makes asking for help easy.

“There is still a stigma in our society when it comes to asking for help, but the simple truth is that everyone, no matter how strong, experiences ups and downs in life that may need support,” 211 director Niina Niemi said in the release.

Niemi said the service fields more than 150 calls every day from people in communities across the province. A significant increase in contacts followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and trends to date – including increased contacts regarding mental health, housing and abuse – demonstrate the need for 211 “is more vital than ever to connect people to the services they need.”

READ ALSO: Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

“There is no shame in seeking support, and help starts here,” Niemi said. “Our 211 Navigators will listen and compassionately connect you to available resources in your community.”

The service can be accessed by phone, text, email, web chat and an online database of resources.

At least 17 B.C. landmarks are to light up in support of 211 Day. To show support and help spread the word about the service, residents are encouraged to share photos of the participating landmarks using #211DayCanada.

For more information about 211 B.C., visit bc.211.ca


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
City of White Rock

