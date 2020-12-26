White Rock Knights of Columbus to hold two-day tree-chipping event

The Knights of Columbus will host tree-chipping opportunities on Jan. 2-3 at Good Shepherd Church. (Black Press Media photo)

Need to get rid of that Christmas tree once all the holiday festivities are over?

White Rock’s Knights of Columbus will be holding a pair of tree-chipping events in January at Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.). The first event is set for Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and a second opportunity is planned for Jan. 3, from noon until 4 p.m.

The Knight’s tree-chipping event is one of at least two planned for the Semiahmoo Peninsula. On Jan. 3, the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association is also hosting an all-day tree-chipping fundraiser in the parking lot of the Peace Arch Curling Club.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas