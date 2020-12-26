The Knights of Columbus will host tree-chipping opportunities on Jan. 2-3 at Good Shepherd Church. (Black Press Media photo)

The Knights of Columbus will host tree-chipping opportunities on Jan. 2-3 at Good Shepherd Church. (Black Press Media photo)

White Rock Knights of Columbus to hold two-day tree-chipping event

Tree chipping to take place at Good Shepherd Church

Need to get rid of that Christmas tree once all the holiday festivities are over?

White Rock’s Knights of Columbus will be holding a pair of tree-chipping events in January at Good Shepherd Church (2250 150 St.). The first event is set for Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and a second opportunity is planned for Jan. 3, from noon until 4 p.m.

The Knight’s tree-chipping event is one of at least two planned for the Semiahmoo Peninsula. On Jan. 3, the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association is also hosting an all-day tree-chipping fundraiser in the parking lot of the Peace Arch Curling Club.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ocean Park Food Drive collects 1,620 pounds of food

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed photo)
White Rock senior delivers early gift of calendar proceeds

Harold Zelt’s Dogs of White Rock fundraiser has surpassed $900

SurreyCares Community Foundation presents a $5,000 cheque to Cloverdale Community Kitchen. The grant was made possible by the Surrey Community Relief Fund (SCRF). (Submitted photo)
Additional relief grant allows Cloverdale Community Kitchen to keep feeding seniors

Surrey Community Relief Fund continues to help during pandemic but support still needed

The Knights of Columbus will host tree-chipping opportunities on Jan. 2-3 at Good Shepherd Church. (Black Press Media photo)
White Rock Knights of Columbus to hold two-day tree-chipping event

Tree chipping to take place at Good Shepherd Church

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in the 2000blk 200th St in the Fernridge neighbourhood for a report of a house fire. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Langley firefighters respond to two-alarm fire Saturday morning

No injuries have been reported and cause of fire is still under investigation

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Most Read