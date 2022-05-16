White Rock Jazz and Blues festival set for June 10-12

Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues will be headlining the White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival, beginning June 10. (File Photo)

The first-ever White Rock Jazz and Blues Festival is set for a weekend in June, marking the city’s return to in-person live music shows.

Jazz music is typically performed in an ensemble, with a lively sound perfect for swing dancing, while blues songs tend to be slower, with a melancholy feel. Whatever your taste, both styles will be performed at this family-friendly event – during the day, outdoors and in the evenings, indoors.

“The inaugural White Rock Jazz & Blues Festival brings iconic acts and eclectic performers to the streets and studios of the peninsula,” Alex Nixon, White Rock BIA Executive Director said in a news release on Friday (May 13).

Summer activities are beginning to pick up again now that COVID restrictions have been lifted. Those yearning for live music shows again will be able to enjoy instrumental jazz tunes and lyrical-blues songs during the free outdoor, daytime performances on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 or the ticketed indoor shows on June 10 and 11.

The free, outdoor festival will be in various locations through White Rock, including Miramar Village and Five Corners. The indoor shows will be headlined by Tom Lavin and the famed Powder Blues Band at Blue Frogs Studio on June 10 and 11 at night.

Some of the festival performers include Razmajazz Ensemble at Miramar Plaza on June 11, Teapot in a Tube also on June 11 at Laura’s Coffee Corner and Peace Arch News’ longtime reporter, Alex Browne and his Boulevardiers on June 12.

For the full list of performers, visit whiterockbia.com/jazz-and-blues-festival

Ticket purchasing details for the studio show are to come. Keep an eye on White Rock BIA Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.

