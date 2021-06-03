White Rock going virtual with Canada Day celebration

For the second year in a row, the City of White Rock is taking its Canada Day celebrations to the virtual world.

The White Rock Virtual Canada Day by the Bay celebration is to kick off at 1 p.m. on July 1 on YouTube and Facebook with the headline show beginning at 7 p.m.

Performances scattered throughout the day include country band The Heals, pop duo Fionn and comedy group Hilarapy.

An online Canadian Trivia game, featuring a live leaderboard, is to launch at 7 p.m. with prizes going to the top three participants. A virtual photo booth is to be available all day.

Leading up to the event, from June 18-21, residents can enter for a chance to win themed prizes, the first 20 entries are to win a Canada Day decorating kit.

“Canada Day by the Bay is a tradition in White Rock where we all get to enjoy some music and fun. Let’s get together in our small groups and enjoy world-class entertainment, have some laughs and maybe win a prize,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a release.

“This year’s theme is White Rock Together. Together, we are getting through this pandemic, and finding ways to celebrate safely together online until we can be together again.”

Details about the contests and event, which is to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, can be found at whiterockcity.ca/canadaday

