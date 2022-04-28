White Rock Flea Market returns to Star of Sea Parish Centre May 7

The White Rock Flea Market will hold its grand re-opening at Star of the Sea Parish Centre on Saturday, May 7. (Contributed photo)

Bargain hunters, hobbyists and collectors are invited back to the Star of the Sea Parish Centre Saturday, May 7, as the Knights of Columbus host the grand re-opening of the “biggest and best” flea market in South Surrey/White Rock.

Along with many other popular events, the White Rock Flea Market, which has been an institution on the Peninsula for many years, was forced to shut down by the pandemic, notes an April 28 news release.

Its return will include more than 90 tables offering “all sorts of goods.”

There will also be a 50/50 draw as well as doughnuts, hotdogs, pop and coffee.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month from September to June (no market in July or August).

Admission is $1, with plenty of free parking available behind the centre at 15262 Pacific Ave.

Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order, founded in 1882. The White Rock chapter was established in 1977 and has since donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities, the release notes.

