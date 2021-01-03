White Rock firefighters host tree chipping event

White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

A steady stream of vehicles flowed into White Rock’s Centennial Arena parking lot Sunday morning for the annual White Rock Firefighters Charitable Association drive-thru tree chip.

Organizer Patrick Ryan told Peace Arch News at the event that firefighters were optimistic this year will raise more money than previous events, as there seemed to be fewer tree chip events in the area this year compared to last.

Last year, the event raised more than $6,000.

“We were on eggshells as to whether or not this was going to go through, then the last provincial health order, they allowed drive-in and drive-thru events,” firefighter Ryan said last month.

The event is to be held until 4 p.m. at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

A share of the proceeds from the event are to be allocated to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund, and remaining money is to be dispersed to local charities.