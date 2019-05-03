White Rock Fire Department receives recognition from Canada Post

Canada Post has released a special edition commemorative stamp to honour first responders, and representatives visited the White Rock Fire Department Tuesday to hand-deliver a version of it to the chief.

Canada Post sales manager Joanna Tremblay and business solutions representative Julie Remillard presented Chief Phil Lemire and firefighter Mike Diamantopoulos with a poster of the new stamp.

Designed by William Lam and Shiro Nishiguchi, the stamp features two firefighters battling a blaze, a portrait of a firefighter and a fire truck.

The stamp is one of five being printed to recognize first responders. Police officers, military, coast guard and paramedics are all acknowledged on a stamp featuring their respective lines of work.

Lemire, who was at the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs conference in Ottawa when the stamp was officially announced, said he appreciates the support and recognition given by Canada Post.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter