White Rock Farmers’ Market accepting applications for scholarship

The White Rock Farmers’ Market Society is accepting applications for its seventh annual Mary Hartwell Scholarship.

The deadline for the $500 scholarship, to be given to any post-secondary student pursuing a career in health, nutrition or sustainable farming, is Aug. 1.

Hartwell is a past director of the society, and was a passionate supporter of its vendors and community values of good nutrition.

The scholarship is open to vendors, family members of vendors, staff or regular patrons of the White Rock Farmers’ Market Society who have completed, or are about to complete, the requirements of a high school diploma.

Applicants are required to submit a 500-word essay, answering the following questions:

How do your proposed courses fit the eligible fields of study?; How do you support the Market and its vendors?; What is your passion, and how will your studies make a difference in your life and the lives of others?

Applicants should also prepare a letter to the WRFMS with a copy of a letter of reference.

Two recipients will be selected by Aug. 8.

Applications are to be mailed to Mary Hartwell Scholarship, PO Box 75105, V4A 0B1.

For more information, contact 604-897-3276 or email wrfm2008@gmail.com

– Aaron Hinks