White Rock Elementary students rename playgrounds

White Rock Elementary’s playgrounds have new monikers, after students were challenged to come up with aquatic-themed names to distinguish the equipment.
The newest structure – installed last summer with support from the Rotary Club of White Rock, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Healthy Communities Grant, The City of White Rock and Forge Properties – is now the ‘Orca’ playground, while ‘Atlantis’ was the name chosen for the older equipment.
Each class participated in the naming effort, and the submissions were whittled down by the Student Leadership Team.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters